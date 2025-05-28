Ray Gifted Keys Premieres Official 'Wrong One' Music Video May 28 At 7PM EST

Ray Gifted Keys in a still from her official“Wrong One” music video, premiering May 28 at 7PM EST.

Ray Gifted Keys behind the scenes on set of the“Wrong One” music video shoot, captured between takes.

Official promotional artwork for Ray Gifted Keys' upcoming album“I Am Gifted,” featuring the single“Wrong One.”

“Wrong One” music video premieres May 28 at 7 PM EST - a powerful new visual from viral Detroit artist Ray Gifted Keys.

- RAY GIFTED KEYSDETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Breakout singer-songwriter and viral Detroit force Ray Gifted Keys is premiering the official music video for her standout single“Wrong One” tonight at 7:00 PM EST on YouTube. The highly anticipated visual builds on the emotional power of the single and lyric video, capturing a vulnerable story of heartbreak, healing, and self-worth.▶️ Watch the Premiere:“Wrong One” is a raw reflection of what it feels like to give your heart to the wrong person - and how to rise from it. Known for her soul-meets-street delivery, Ray brings her signature Detroit energy to the screen in a way that's cinematic, emotional, and unfiltered.“This one is personal,” Ray shares.“It's about realizing your worth when someone fumbles you. I had to live it, then sing it, now I'm showing it in this visual.”The video was directed by HiDeph and JayBadd, and delivers layered storytelling, intimate cinematography, and bold style. The production captures the emotional weight of the lyrics with dramatic cuts, real-life tension, and a fearless lead performance.Produced by Gasner, engineered by AudeoRay and YungRayTheProducer, and styled by Kayla J, the full creative team brought Ray's vision to life. The visual features makeup by Barbie, hair by BraidsbyAngel, and artwork by Mason Sparx - adding layers of polish to a deeply personal project.“Wrong One” is featured on her upcoming album,“I Am Gifted”, a self-made body of work filled with honest reflections, anthems of empowerment, and sounds rooted in the reality of being both gifted and tested.Ray Gifted Keys has made waves across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube with her viral performances, resonant storytelling, and independent fire. With co-signs from Timbaland, T-Pain, and others in the industry, her path has been built from authenticity and unmatched grind.This release continues her streak of self-produced, self-owned content that speaks directly to those who have felt overlooked, underestimated, or betrayed - but still choose to shine.📬 Media Contact:RayGiftedKeys Entertainment, LLC📧 ...📲 Instagram/RayGiftedKeys

