Stephanie Vanderbilt Named SBA Business Person Of The Year As Coastal Windows & Exteriors Celebrates 15 Years And National #1 Ranking
Over the past 15 years, Coastal has installed thousands of energy-efficient windows , doors, roofing, and siding systems across Massachusetts , New Hampshire, and Maine. These accolades reflect a long-standing commitment to exceptional workmanship, customer satisfaction, and team excellence.
"Coastal has demonstrated impressive job creation and community impact through programs like Roofs for Heroes." said SBA District Director Robert Nelson .
"Stephanie is the finest example of a small business in today's business world," added Michael Bevilacqua , VP of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce. "Her dedication to her customers and community - especially veterans - is especially noteworthy."
But for Vanderbilt, recognition is only part of the story. "Our mission is to serve," says Vanderbilt. "We just happen to install siding, roofing, windows, and doors." That service-first mission extends to the broader community through programs like Roofs for Heroes , which provides free roof replacements to local veterans, and Coastal has also donated over $375,000 in products and services to Habitat for Humanity .
With a 4.8-star Google rating and 7,000+ homes transformed, Coastal continues to build more than just beautiful exteriors. "When you lead with passion and empathy," Vanderbilt adds, "you create real impact, break barriers, and shape a legacy."
About Coastal Windows & Exteriors
Founded in 2010, Coastal Windows & Exteriors is a woman-owned, family-operated home remodeling company based in Beverly, Massachusetts, serving homeowners across MA, NH, and ME. The company specializes in energy-efficient replacement windows, insulated/James Hardie fiber cement siding, GAF-certified roofing , and fiberglass/steel entry doors. Coastal is nationally recognized for excellence and customer satisfaction with awards including: SBA Massachusetts Small Business Person of the Year, James Hardie President's Club, GAF President's Club, Qualified Remodeler HIP Top Satisfaction Leader, Inc. 5000 #1 Woman-Owned Replacement Company in New England, and Family Business of the Year. Coastal combines industry-leading products with a mission to educate and empower homeowners.
Contact: Stephanie Vanderbilt (Owner)
Coastal Windows & Exteriors
[email protected]
236 Cabot St, Beverly, MA 01915
(978) 304-0495
SOURCE Coastal Windows & Exteriors
