Samana Developers Partners with Dubai Land Department to Elevate the role of Women in Real Estate
(MENAFN- Samana Group) (Dubai – May 26th, 2025) - Samana Developers is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Dubai Land Department (DLD). This collaboration represents a meaningful step in advancing Samana Developers’ commitment to fostering a more inclusive and equitable real estate sector—specifically by promoting greater women’s leadership and participation within Dubai’s dynamic and rapidly evolving property market.
A Shared Vision for Progress: Aligning with DLD’s ‘She Pioneers’ Initiative
The ‘She Pioneers’ initiative is founded on a shared commitment to enabling Emirati and resident women, with the goal of establishing a strong and influential female presence across every stage of the real estate value chain. The initiative aims to transform women into confident investors, key decision-makers, and dynamic industry professionals. It aligns with Dubai’s progressive development agenda, which prioritises the advancement of female talent and promotes gender equality across all vital sectors.
As part of the initiative, Samana Developers will launch a series of impactful programmes, including mentorship schemes pairing seasoned industry leaders with aspiring female professionals, dedicated networking events to foster community and collaboration, specialised training courses for female real estate agents, and tailored investment packages designed to support women entrepreneurs on their property ownership journey.
Majida Ali Rashid, CEO of the Real Estate Development Sector at Dubai Land Department, expressed her appreciation for the partnership: “Our strategic collaboration with Samana Developers is deeply valued, as it places women’s encouragement at the heart of its mission. This initiative aligns seamlessly with our broader vision to foster a supportive ecosystem in which women can thrive and actively contribute to the growth of the real estate sector—an essential pillar of Dubai’s economy. Ultimately, it reflects the emirate’s visionary leadership in championing gender parity and unlocking the full potential of female talent across all sectors.”
Urusa Imran, Director of Business Development at Samana Developers, highlighted the driving philosophy behind the initiative: “At Samana Developers, where women currently make up 48% of our workforce, we believe that enabling women is essential to the advancement of any modern society. This partnership with Dubai Land Department is a significant step forward in translating that belief into measurable impact. We are confident in the power of women to lead transformative change and play a pivotal role in shaping the future of real estate in Dubai.”
A Foundation for Lasting Impact
This partnership between Samana Developers and Dubai Land Department marks more than a milestone—it sets the foundation for long-term impact and inclusive growth within Dubai’s real estate sector. By aligning strategic goals and resources, both organisations are driving meaningful change and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global leader in progressive, people-centric urban development.
As the She Pioneers initiative gains momentum, it promises to open new doors for women across the industry, enabling them to invest, lead, and innovate. Together, Samana Developers and DLD are not only advancing gender equity but are also helping to shape a more resilient, diverse, and forward-looking real estate landscape for generations to come.
