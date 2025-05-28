Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pope Leo XIV Urges Gaza Ceasefire, Peaceful Resolution in Ukraine


2025-05-28 09:19:17
(MENAFN) During Wednesday’s Papal Audience, Pope Leo XIV urgently called for a halt to hostilities in Gaza and a peaceful resolution in Ukraine.

Pope Leo "forcefully" urged for a "ceasefire now" in Gaza and emphasized the necessity to "fully respect" humanitarian law, as reported by a news outlet.

“From the Gaza Strip, we hear rising ever more insistently to the heavens the cries of mothers and fathers who clutch the lifeless bodies of their children and who are continually forced to move about in search of a little food and water and safer shelter from bombardments," the Pope expressed. This comes as the death toll in Gaza approaches 54,084 on the 600th day of Israel’s relentless conflict that began in October 2023.

Pope Leo XIV also turned his attention to Ukraine, stressing that his thoughts frequently dwell on “the Ukrainian people affected by new serious attacks against civilians and infrastructure.”
He reiterated his call to “stop the war and to support every initiative for dialogue and peace.”

