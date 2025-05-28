Global Multiplex Assay Market To Hit USD 8.84 Billion By 2032 Due To Rising Demand In Precision Medicine And Diagnostics SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

North America, especially the U.S. market, continues to lead in multiplex assay adoption, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, while Asia-Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region. Austin, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the Multiplex Assay Market is set to witness unprecedented growth, reaching USD 8.84 billion by 2032 from USD 3.05 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period 2024–2032). The market's surge is attributed to rapid advancements in precision medicine, an increasing need for personalized therapies, and ongoing innovation in diagnostic technologies.

Multiplex assays have emerged as critical tools in modern clinical and pharmaceutical research, enabling the simultaneous analysis of multiple biomarkers in a single reaction. This not only increases testing throughput but also reduces cost, time, and reagent use-making it a highly cost-effective diagnostic solution. As a result, the U.S. multiplex assay market has witnessed strong adoption, particularly in applications related to oncology, infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Rising Importance of Multiplex Assays in the U.S. Healthcare Market The U.S., with its mature pharmaceutical and biotechnology ecosystem, leads the global multiplex assay market. Companies like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Luminex Corporation, and Bio-Rad Laboratories have invested heavily in the development of advanced platforms such as MAGPIX 2.0, ProQuantum Assay Kits, and Bio-Plex Pro Human Cytokine Assay 4.0-each offering high sensitivity, scalability, and throughput. The demand for high-accuracy diagnostics is further driving the market in hospital laboratories and diagnostic centers across the United States. Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Abcam plc.

R&D Systems, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Assay Genie

Promega Connections

QIAGEN N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Luminex Corp.

Perkin Elmer Inc.

Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc. Seegene Inc. Multiplex Assay Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 8.84 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 3.05 billion CAGR CAGR of 11.24% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Product:

Dominating Segment: Consumables

Consumables, including reagents and assay kits, held the largest market share of 45% in 2023. The consistent demand for these products is driven by their frequent use in both research and clinical applications, establishing them as steady revenue generators. Consumables are essential components of multiplex assays, requiring regular replenishment and reinforcing their dominant market position.

Fastest-Growing Segment: Instruments

Instruments, such as analyzers and readers, accounted for 35% of the market share in 2023. Advancements in technology have substantially increased the complexity and capability of these instruments, driving rapid growth in this segment. The demand for high-performance platforms in diagnostics and research is a key growth driver.

By Technology:

Dominating Technology: Flow Cytometry

Flow cytometry represented approximately 40% of the market in 2023 due to its accuracy and ability to analyze complex samples. Widely used in both clinical diagnostics and research, particularly for cell profiling and immunophenotyping, flow cytometry remains a critical technology in multiplex assays.

Fastest-Growing Technology: Fluorescence Detection

Fluorescence detection technology, accounting for around 30% of the market, is anticipated to experience rapid growth due to its high sensitivity and specificity. The use of fluorescent probes in multiplex assays enhances precision, making it indispensable in detailed biomarker analysis, particularly in personalized medicine and biomedical research.

By End-User:

Dominating End-User:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies held a dominant 50% market share in 2023. Multiplex assays are crucial in drug development, allowing for the simultaneous analysis of multiple biomarkers. This capability enhances the drug discovery and testing processes, contributing to the prominent role of this end-user segment.

Fastest-Growing End-User:

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, capturing 30% of the market share, are expected to grow rapidly. Multiplex assays improve diagnostic testing accuracy and efficiency, particularly in the evolving field of personalized medicine. This advancement is driving the expansion of these assays in clinical diagnostics.

Multiplex Assay Market Segmentation

Multiplex Assay Market Segmentation

By Product



Consumables

Instruments Software

By Type



Protein Multiplex Assays



Planar Protein Assays

Bead-based Protein Assays

Nucleic Acid Multiplex Assays



Planar Protein Assays

Bead-based Protein Assays Cell-based Multiplex Assays

By Technology



Flow Cytometry

Fluorescence Detection

Luminescence

Multiplex Real-time PCR Other Technologies

By Application



Research & Development



Drug Discovery & Development

Biomarker Discovery & Validation

Clinical Diagnostics



Infectious Diseases



Cancer



Cardiovascular Diseases



Autoimmune Diseases



Nervous System Disorders



Metabolism & Endocrinology Disorders Other Diseases

By End-user



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Diagnostic laboratories

Research & Academic Institutes Other End-users

Regional Analysis

Dominating Region: North America

North America dominated the multiplex assay market in 2023, largely due to the presence of leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and advanced healthcare infrastructure. The region is also home to key players in the market, including Thermo Fisher Scientific and Luminex Corporation, which are at the forefront of developing new multiplex assay platforms.

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to be the fastest-growing market for multiplex assays during 2024-2032. Rapid advancements in healthcare infrastructure, along with increasing investments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology research, are driving demand. Countries like China and India are witnessing a surge in the prevalence of chronic diseases and a growing focus on personalized medicine, boosting the demand for multiplex assays.

Recent Industry Developments



May 2024 – Luminex Corporation launched its new MAGPIX 2.0 System, an advanced multiplexing platform for detecting multiple biomarkers in a single assay.

March 2024 – Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced its ProQuantum High Sensitivity Multiplex Assay Kits, designed for low-abundance protein detection in research and clinical diagnostics. February 2024 – Bio-Rad Laboratories launched its Bio-Plex Pro Human Cytokine Assay 4.0, enabling the simultaneous measurement of multiple cytokines for research purposes.

Key Takeaways



The global multiplex assay market is projected to reach USD 8.84 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 11.2% from 2024 to 2032.

Consumables dominate the product segment, while instruments are expected to witness the fastest growth due to technological advancements.

North America remains the leading market, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region. Recent innovations in multiplex assay technologies are enhancing their applications in personalized medicine and diagnostics, driving further market growth.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Incidence and Prevalence (2023)

5.2 Prescription Trends, (2023), by Region

5.3 Device Volume, by Region (2020-2032)

5.4 Healthcare Spending, by Region, (Government, Commercial, Private, Out-of-Pocket), 2023

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Multiplex Assay Market by Product

8. Multiplex Assay Market by Type

9. Multiplex Assay Market by Technology

10. Multiplex Assay Market by Application

11. Multiplex Assay Market by End-user

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profiles

14. Use Cases and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

