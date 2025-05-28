403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Venezuela Urges Citizens to Refrain from Travelling to U.S.
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Venezuela’s government took a strong stance by issuing a travel alert that urges its citizens to refrain from visiting the United States, citing what it describes as serious human rights violations faced by Venezuelans on American soil.
In a message posted on Telegram, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil warned that Venezuelans residing or traveling in the U.S. are exposed to multiple dangers, including the threat of deportation, forced separation from family members, and arbitrary detention without due process. Gil condemned these practices and accused Washington of engaging in “migration blackmail,” a term he used to highlight what he sees as manipulative tactics that exploit migration issues for political leverage. He also accused the U.S. of fostering xenophobia, which further endangers Venezuelan nationals.
This alert from Caracas was issued just hours after the U.S. State Department released its own advisory, urging American citizens and lawful residents to avoid travel to Venezuela due to security concerns. The timing of both advisories underscores the mounting tensions between the two countries, with each side emphasizing the risks posed by the other’s policies and actions.
In a message posted on Telegram, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil warned that Venezuelans residing or traveling in the U.S. are exposed to multiple dangers, including the threat of deportation, forced separation from family members, and arbitrary detention without due process. Gil condemned these practices and accused Washington of engaging in “migration blackmail,” a term he used to highlight what he sees as manipulative tactics that exploit migration issues for political leverage. He also accused the U.S. of fostering xenophobia, which further endangers Venezuelan nationals.
This alert from Caracas was issued just hours after the U.S. State Department released its own advisory, urging American citizens and lawful residents to avoid travel to Venezuela due to security concerns. The timing of both advisories underscores the mounting tensions between the two countries, with each side emphasizing the risks posed by the other’s policies and actions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
CommentsNo comment