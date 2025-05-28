Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Venezuela Urges Citizens to Refrain from Travelling to U.S.

2025-05-28 09:08:38
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Venezuela’s government took a strong stance by issuing a travel alert that urges its citizens to refrain from visiting the United States, citing what it describes as serious human rights violations faced by Venezuelans on American soil.

In a message posted on Telegram, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil warned that Venezuelans residing or traveling in the U.S. are exposed to multiple dangers, including the threat of deportation, forced separation from family members, and arbitrary detention without due process. Gil condemned these practices and accused Washington of engaging in “migration blackmail,” a term he used to highlight what he sees as manipulative tactics that exploit migration issues for political leverage. He also accused the U.S. of fostering xenophobia, which further endangers Venezuelan nationals.

This alert from Caracas was issued just hours after the U.S. State Department released its own advisory, urging American citizens and lawful residents to avoid travel to Venezuela due to security concerns. The timing of both advisories underscores the mounting tensions between the two countries, with each side emphasizing the risks posed by the other’s policies and actions.

