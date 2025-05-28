Tomorrow Cellars Harnesses Winemaking Innovation To Make First-Of-Its-Kind Alcohol-Removed Red Blend

"Our first red wine showcases what we can do when innovation meets the creation of alcohol-removed wine," said Tomorrow Cellars co-founder and CEO Tracy Sweeney. "We're thrilled to offer a delicious red wine that tastes both classic and new."

An Innovative Botanical Blend That Adds Depth

To create a nonalcoholic red wine that delivers on flavor and aroma, the team collaborated with Ian Blessing, founder of All The Bitter and a former sommelier at The French Laundry. Together they developed a proprietary botanical extract made from natural ingredients to reawaken the flavors and aromas within the Petite Sirah blend.

"We knew that Ian's experience and creative approach to crafting nonalcoholic bitters could elevate the blend," said Sweeney. "We wanted the Tomorrow Cellars Red Blend to deliver the most wine-like experience possible for red wine lovers. Ian-a sommelier trained at the highest level-was exactly the right partner to help us achieve our goal."

On the custom extract, Blessing said, "This extract is made from whole botanicals carefully selected to enhance the depth and complexity of the Red Blend. Key ingredients like cassis, dark cherry, blueberry, cocoa, and oak evoke rich fruit and tannin structure, while warm spices and the subtle green notes of mint and sage add lift and intrigue, complementing the wine without overpowering it."

The resulting wine is intentionally lighter in body, reminiscent of a light-styled claret. Expect integrated tannins, soft oak texture, and layered notes of cassis, dried herbs, and cocoa. It's designed to be enjoyed on its own or paired with a meal.

A Portfolio Designed for a Brighter Tomorrow

The Red Blend joins Tomorrow Cellars' Sparkling Blanc de Rhône and Rhône Blanc, completing a curated trio of nonalcoholic wines made for moments when you want to indulge in a glass of wine without the alcohol.

About Tomorrow Cellars

Tomorrow Cellars was born from a deep appreciation for the life-affirming benefits of gathering over a glass of wine. The brand celebrates the timeless role wine plays in fostering connection and seeks to make these moments accessible to everyone, regardless of their relationship with alcohol.

Named by The New York Times as one of ten nonalcoholic wine producers who have "cracked the code," Tomorrow Cellars has also been featured in Forbes and recognized with awards from the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition and the California State Fair Wine Competition.

Where to Find Tomorrow Cellars

Find Tomorrow Cellars at tomorrowcellars and at select US retailers and restaurants like Spirited Away in New York City, DRAY in Boston, Sunshine Foods in Napa Valley, Ocean Beach Cafe in San Francisco and on major traditional and NA specialty online marketplaces including Boisson . To find where you can buy Tomorrow Cellars in your city, look up your zip code here .

SOURCE Tomorrow Cellars