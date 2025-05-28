403
Israeli Aircrafts Launch Attacks on Sanaa Airport
(MENAFN) Israeli military aircraft initiated another series of aerial assaults targeting the Sanaa airport, located in Yemen's capital, on Wednesday, based on a declaration from Defense Minister Israel Katz.
In his announcement, Katz asserted that the bombardments eliminated what he described as "the last aircraft remaining in Houthi use as part of Operation Golden Ornament."
Katz further cautioned that "The ports in Yemen will continue to be hit hard, and Sanaa airport will be destroyed again and again," emphasizing Israel's ongoing intent to carry out repeated offensives.
Meanwhile, a Houthi-affiliated television station acknowledged the Israeli attacks on the airport but refrained from disclosing any specifics concerning the extent of the destruction or possible injuries.
