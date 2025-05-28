Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Israeli Aircrafts Launch Attacks on Sanaa Airport

Israeli Aircrafts Launch Attacks on Sanaa Airport


2025-05-28 08:49:48
(MENAFN) Israeli military aircraft initiated another series of aerial assaults targeting the Sanaa airport, located in Yemen's capital, on Wednesday, based on a declaration from Defense Minister Israel Katz.

In his announcement, Katz asserted that the bombardments eliminated what he described as "the last aircraft remaining in Houthi use as part of Operation Golden Ornament."

Katz further cautioned that "The ports in Yemen will continue to be hit hard, and Sanaa airport will be destroyed again and again," emphasizing Israel's ongoing intent to carry out repeated offensives.

Meanwhile, a Houthi-affiliated television station acknowledged the Israeli attacks on the airport but refrained from disclosing any specifics concerning the extent of the destruction or possible injuries.

MENAFN28052025000045017167ID1109605612

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search