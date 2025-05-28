Deloitte: U.S. Energy & Chemicals Industry Charts Growth Path--Workforce To Grow 4.1% By 2033, Industry Embraces AI, 1.2 Million Workers Need Upskilling

While the workforce is poised for significant growth, significant upskilling and reskilling are needed to meet the industry's focus on resilience, productivity, safety, and compliance

Key takeaways



Energy & Chemicals (E&C) employment in the U.S. is expected to rise 4.1% by 2033 .

More than half of the current E&C workforce, or 1.2 million workers, are expected to need upskilling and 534,000 employees are expected to need reskilling over the next decade . Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are reshaping E&C work: one-third of tasks analyzed are expected to have humans-in-the-loop, with machines and agentic AI leading the efforts.

Why this matters

The U.S. E&C sector, which comprises 1.84 million direct workers and several thousands more who are indirectly employed, is at a critical inflection point where its response to external pressures will impact its future competitiveness and the effective transformation of its workforce. This is according to Deloitte's new report, "U.S. Energy and Chemicals Workforce: Transforming for a Resilient Future ." The report examines the future of the industry's workforce, including employment trends, workforce composition, technology, and skills readiness.

Transforming the talent landscape

The E&C sector is faced with several disruptive factors including trade trends, inflation, supply chain challenges, and the integration of AI and other digital technologies. To meet these demands, the sector is navigating strategic decisions about investment, portfolio expansion, and workforce agility to drive success.



Total U.S. E&C employment is expected to rise 4.1% by 2033, primarily led by the chemicals industry.

As companies focus on safety, compliance, automation, and resiliency, more than 60% of the workforce or 1.2 million workers are expected to need upskilling in new technologies, process operations, and analytics. Another 534,000 workers need to be reskilled on emerging technologies and changed portfolio of companies. Slow and cyclical growth, high consolidation, and an aging workforce have led to a 6.5% drop in the sector's direct employment between 2014-2024, according to Deloitte analysis.

Digitalization and AI reshape work

Despite an aging workforce and evolving product demand, E&C companies have historically maintained success through productivity gains, process innovation, and selective outsourcing. At the same time, digitalization and AI are now fundamentally transforming E&C work. Effective integration of AI solutions and robust management of autonomous systems could help the workforce realize the full value of digitalization.



Nearly two-thirds (64%) of task hours across the energy and chemicals occupations analyzed are expected to remain human-driven; the remaining one-third (36%) are expected to see human-in-the-loop involving machine automation (26%) and Generative and agentic AI (10%).

According to Deloitte analysis, 20% of task hours could benefit from the synergy of mechanical/electrical and human expertise, while 26% of task hours could benefit from mechanical and electronical automation. E&C companies have also boosted their productivity and improved their agility through investment in IT outsourcing and operational services, such as business process services and managed services, to enhance business performance. Around 41% of enterprise IT spending by the U.S. E&C sector in 2024 was allocated to IT outsourcing services.

Key Quote

"The sheer size, influence, and importance of the energy and chemicals sector makes it important to the future of not only U.S. energy, but also the U.S. economy. How the industry navigates macroeconomic headwinds, new technologies, and shifts in energy and manufacturing could have an impact not just on business growth, but the country's economic growth, energy affordability, and the nation's energy future. Companies across the sector who evolve their workforce strategies and focus on developing new skills could be better positioned for long-term growth."

- Rick Carr , principal and vice chair, U.S. energy and chemicals leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP

