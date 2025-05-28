Advertising Icon Ellis Verdi Of Devito/Verdi Reveals The Secrets Behind Unforgettable Campaigns On The Pitchable Story

Ellis Verdi of DeVito/Verdi

"Revealing the truth is the essence of the best advertising," says Ellis Verdi of DeVito/Verdi.

- Dorie KlissasNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For a behind-the-scenes look at what makes an ad campaign resonate, the latest episode of The Pitchable Story with Dorie Klissas features Ellis Verdi , co-founder of the award-winning agency DeVito/Verdi. Known for building campaigns that blend truth, wit, and impact, Verdi has helped shape the voice of brands ranging from Macy's to Sony to the Mount Sinai Health System.Verdi shares his insights on finding a brand's authentic voice, uncovering core truths, and collaborating with creative teams to craft campaigns that stick. With a career defined by award-winning work and cultural impact, Verdi offers practical wisdom and creative inspiration in this must-watch episode for anyone in branding, marketing, or advertising.The Pitchable Story is a podcast that features purpose-driven stories that have the power to resonate. Each episode delivers stories that are of the“Now,” explain“Why,” and deliver a“Wow.” Hosted by Emmy Award-winning television producer and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Dorie Klissas, the podcast focuses on compelling narratives in healthcare and beyond that are not only relevant but magnifiable-stories that deserve to be amplified.With decades of experience shaping stories for NBC's Today Show, the CBS Evening News, and top health systems like Hackensack Meridian Health and the Mount Sinai Health System, Dorie has reviewed over 100,000 pitches throughout her career. On this podcast, she shares what makes a story stand out-spotlighting innovators, changemakers, and storytellers working to make the world a healthier, better place.“Creating a client's pitchable story is an exercise in getting to the truth, and Ellis Verdi has spent decades doing just that,” says podcast host Dorie Klissas.“Having worked with Ellis directly during my work at Mount Sinai Health System, it was a pleasure to speak to him about the entire process of collaboration, creativity, and storytelling he uses to create award-winning campaigns from retail to media and healthcare.”In this episode of the Pitchable Story, Verdi takes listeners inside the creative process–from identifying the brand's most pitchable truth to finding the right tone and building trust with clients.“Revealing the truth is the essence of the best advertising,” says Verdi.In the late 1980s, Verdi helped create one of the seminal agencies that ushered in a more brash and fearless advertising style that upended the old Madison Avenue. The agency's New York attitude and in-your-face approach forever changed the way marketers approached selling a product.On working with clients:“Every one of the best advertisements comes out of a relationship where trust and mutual respect are critical,” says Verdi.On collaboration and creativity:“It's a thoughtful process. It's intellectual; we have to study the business and get all the research we possibly can, and we spend a lot of time exchanging our findings with each other, because everybody sees things a little differently,” states Verdi.Verdi speaks candidly about the rewards of working in healthcare and cause marketing.“When we got into cause-related advertising, we found it interesting,” says Verdi.“We could (now) do serious, meaningful, and emotional work.”This episode offers a masterclass in storytelling and strategy for professionals in branding, marketing, healthcare, or anyone curious about the art of messaging that moves people. If you want to learn how to craft a story that gets noticed-and makes a lasting impact-The Pitchable Story is your playbook.You can watch the full episode of The Pitchable Story with Dorie Klissas, featuring Ellis Verdi, atand listen to it on Spotify: and Apple:About Dorie KlissasDorie Klissas is Founder & President of Dorie Klissas Media, where she helps healthcare leaders and organizations move from relevance to prominence through pitchable stories, differentiating campaigns, and media relations strategies that stick. For more information, go to DorieKlissas.About DeVito VerdiDeVito/Verdi, a privately held company, has been recognized as one of the most exceptional creative agencies in the industry. Its lengthy list of industry awards includes the top prizes at the Clios, Radio Mercury, Cannes, Andy, Addy, and One Show award ceremonies.DeVito/Verdi is an idea-driven agency that employs traditional and non-traditional approaches to achieve creative excellence. The agency has developed a strong digital expertise to broaden and complement its longstanding creative reputation.

Dorie Klissas

Dorie Klissas Media

+1 917-287-5643

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

The Truth is Hard To Find

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.