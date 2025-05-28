Bitget Wallet Introduces Binance Alpha Earn Zone To Maximize Liquidity Rewards

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has launched the Binance Alpha Earn Zone , giving users the ability to provide liquidity to selected token pairs and earn a share of trading fees. This launch responds to growing interest in passive income opportunities through decentralized platforms, offering users a simplified path to participate directly from the wallet.

In decentralized finance, users who contribute token pairs to a trading pool, known as liquidity providers, help facilitate on-chain token swaps and, in return, receive a portion of the transaction fees generated. Through this new zone, Bitget Wallet users can access curated high-yield pools such as USDT-ZKJ, WBNB-SOON, and WBNB-B2 via PancakeSwap. Some pools have recently offered returns of up to 2,000% APR, depending on market conditions and demand for trading activity.

The integration is designed for ease of use. Step-by-step tutorials are provided in-app to help users understand how to add liquidity, set price ranges, and track their earnings. The goal is to lower the entry barrier for those interested in earning passive rewards without navigating complex DeFi platforms. Bitget Wallet notes that while returns can be high, liquidity provision carries risks, including potential losses if token prices shift significantly.

"By launching the Binance Alpha Earn Zone, we're making advanced earning strategies more accessible," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet . "We believe this is a key step toward empowering more people to engage with on-chain finance in a seamless way."

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, DApp exploration, and payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets.

