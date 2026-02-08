Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Temperature Drop Expected Before Spring Arrives Check Forecast

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The temperature is set to drop again in South Bengal, including Kolkata. Residents of Bengal can enjoy a chilly winter feel over the weekend, as a new disturbance could cause temperatures to fall by 2 to 3 degrees

The Alipore Weather Office predicts a drop in temperature for Kolkata, with the mercury expected to fall to 14 degrees Celsius before spring sets in.Residents of South Bengal can expect a chilly weekend as a new weather disturbance is set to cause temperatures to drop by 2 to 3 degrees.North Bengal's weather remains unchanged, with Darjeeling's hills at 5-6°C and plains like Kalimpong experiencing temperatures around 10-12°C.Despite the approaching spring, northerly winds persist, delaying the arrival of warmer southerly breezes and keeping the winter feel alive in the mornings.With temperatures set to dip over the weekend, it's the perfect opportunity for Bengalis to enjoy the last of the winter season before it ends.