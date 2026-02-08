Qatari Businessmen Association Crowns 6 Qatari-French Startup Companies In The Innovation Competition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatari Businessmen Association, in cooperation with the French employers' organization MEDEF International, Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar, and HEC Paris in Doha, and with the support of the French Embassy in Doha, organized a Qatari-French startup competition.

Through this competition, six companies qualified for the final round-three Qatari companies and three French companies-to compete for digital business awards.

The participating companies presented their pitches and latest innovations before a judging panel that included a number of sponsoring entities from Qatar and France.

From Qatar, the sponsors included: Al Faisal Holding, Alfardan Group, Mekdam Holding Group, and Power International Holding. From France, the sponsors included: Technip Energies, TotalEnergies, and Ardian.

This competition represents the execution of the MOU that was signed between QBA and these entities on the sidelines of the official visit of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, to Paris in 2024.

The judging panel included members of the Qatari Businessmen Association, Sheikh Mansour bin Jassim Al Thani and Mr. Abdelsalam Abu Issa, as well as the official sponsors of the competition: Sheikh Turki bin Faisal Al Thani from Al Faisal Holding; Sheikh Jassim bin Nawaf bin Nasser Al Thani from Mekdam Holding Group; Maha Fahad Alfardan from Alfardan Group; Mazen Al Sabti from Power International Holding; in addition to Sarah Abdallah, QBA General Manager.

From the French side, the judging panel included Arnaud Pieton, Chairman of the France–Qatar Business Council – MEDEF International and CEO of Technip Energies; Antoine Delafarge, Head of TotalEnergies Qatar; and His Excellency Arnaud Pescheux, Ambassador of France to Qatar.

The panel also included Dr. Maher Hakim from Carnegie Mellon University and Mr. Joshua Kobb from HEC Paris in Doha.

Supporting Innovation

At the opening of the competition, Sheikh Mansour bin Jassim Al Thani, QBA Member, stated that QBA's objective in organizing this competition is to support innovation and creativity and to celebrate companies and institutions that are leading digital and technological progress in Qatar.

He added that the QBA seeks to encourage institutions and companies to adopt modern digital technologies in order to provide exceptional services to citizens and residents and to improve the quality of digital services, thereby strengthening Qatar's leadership in technology and digital innovation.

He noted that, through signing an agreement with the French partners in 2024, the Association launched this unique initiative, which concluded with honoring outstanding startups and encouraging them to continue contributing to technological development and enhancing digital competitiveness among local companies and institutions.

This, he said, contributes to accelerating the transition toward a digital economy in Qatar, localizing technology across various fields, developing national talent, and investing in digital education to prepare a new generation of Qatari innovators.

Celebrating Qatari-French Relations

His Excellency Ambassador Arnaud Pescheux, Ambassador of France to the State of Qatar, said:

“We are pleased today to be part of this partnership for the startup competition, which coincides with Qatar's direction toward a knowledge-based economy and the organization of Web Summit 2026.” He affirmed that this competition represents a culmination of the distinguished relationship with the Qatari Businessmen Association, noting that an agreement was signed between MEDEF International, Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar, and HEC Paris in Doha on the sidelines of the state visit of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Paris in 2024. This, he said, reflects the interest of major institutions in both countries in supporting creative ideas that contribute to the development of artificial intelligence and technology, which are key pillars in the strategic directions of both countries. He added:“We are proud today of what the French and Qatari startups have presented in terms of technologies that contribute to improving reality, and we look forward to more competitions in the coming years.”

For his part, Mr. Arnaud Pieton, Chairman of the France–Qatar Business Council – MEDEF International and CEO of Technip Energies, said that he is very pleased to be here today as a partner, sponosr and a member of the judging panel for the Qatari-French startup competition. He added that“when French innovation meets Qatari ambition, future builders are given the opportunity to develop and grow, which is extremely important”.

As for Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar and its representative, Dr. Maher Hakim, said:

“It is an important initiative that brings startups from France and Qatar together on a competitive platform where they can showcase their work and learn from one another. The Qatar–France Startup Competition represents one of these valuable opportunities, and we would like to thank the Qatari Businessmen Association for bringing startups, sponsors, and all key players in the startup ecosystem together to deliver an event of such high quality and impact.”Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar is considered one of the leading global universities in Education City and a world leader in entrepreneurship and innovation education.

For his part, Sheikh Turki Bin Faisal bin Qassim al Thani said“I am pleased to take part in this initiative as a member of the judging committee. Technology startups are shaping the future, and it is inspiring to see such talent on display. Competitions like this, organized by QBA and its partners, highlight the importance of fostering entrepreneurship and innovation”

Also, Sheikh Jassim bin Nawaf bin Nasser Al Thani, Vice Chairman of Mekdam Holding Group, said that the group is pleased to sponsor the Qatari-French startup competition, which represents the outcome of the MOU signed between the QBA and its partners. He expressed his aspiration for more initiatives in the future.

Sheikh Jassim affirmed Mekdam Holding Group's commitment to supporting the startup ecosystem in Qatar and enabling effective scientific innovation. He noted that by connecting startups with key partners in the ecosystem, this award helps promising projects test their solutions, accelerate their adoption in the market, and address local challenges in priority sectors.

Sara Fahad Alfardan, Chief Communications and Public Relations Officer at Alfardan Group, stated that the group is proud to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship in Qatar and the region. She emphasised that the Qatari-French startup competition is an important platform for enhancing international cooperation and exchanging expertise and ideas. She added:“Today we witnessed strong ideas in the fields of medicine, energy, and artificial intelligence. Alfardan Group works to encourage youth to lead and actively contribute to the Qatari economy, which strengthens Qatar's pioneering role in innovation.”

Mazen Elsebti, PIH Group Chief Business development Officer, said“PIH is proud to sponsor the Qatar France startup Competition and take part in the judging panel, and support cross-border innovation and evaluate the next generation of global startups”

Prestigious Awards

The judging panel announced the winners of the startup competition after reviewing the companies' presentations and innovations. Six companies won awards through a voting process, reflecting significant progress in QBA's efforts to align with the state's initiatives in the knowledge economy under Qatar National Vision 2030.

The competition aims to accelerate the transformation of innovative solutions into marketable products and services and to support the growth of the startup ecosystem in the State of Qatar.

During the event, contestants showcased their creative ideas before the judging panel, chaired by the Qatari Businessmen Association, the French Ambassador to Qatar, representatives of the sponsoring entities, and representatives from Medef International, Carnegie Mellon University in Doha and HEC Paris in Doha.

A number of business owners and investors in attendance also engaged with the project founders, offering guidance on how to turn their ideas into viable ventures and raising awareness of key marketing and promotional mechanisms for their projects.

In a similar address, Joshua Kobb, Chief Growth and impact Officer at HEC Paris in Doha, said that the innovation competition is a confirmation of the State of Qatar's and its institutions' strong interest in innovation.

He noted that Qatar National Vision 2030 is based on building a diversified economy founded on knowledge and innovation, particularly at a time when rapid technological advancement compels countries and governments to adopt policies that support knowledge, innovation, and entrepreneurship in order to stimulate and increase productivity. He called on business owners to adopt the entrepreneurial ideas presented by students, as this would effectively contribute to achieving Qatar National Vision 2030 through the pillar of human development.

The announced winners demonstrated diversity, ambition, and a high level of quality in emerging innovations within Qatar's entrepreneurial landscape, highlighting how targeted support and cooperation can transform ideas into market-ready technologies that benefit both the economy and society.