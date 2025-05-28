Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Macron Kicks Off Asia Tour with Indonesia Visit

2025-05-28 04:42:28
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron landed in Indonesia on Tuesday, marking a critical stop in his fast-paced three-nation Southeast Asian itinerary, as per media reports.

Accompanied by his wife Brigitte and a French delegation, Macron received an official welcome from Indonesia’s defense minister upon arrival in Jakarta.

On Wednesday, he is scheduled to meet with Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and engage with key Indonesian investors. Later, Macron will travel to Yogyakarta in Central Java to tour a military academy, underscoring defense and strategic ties.

This trip covers Vietnam, Indonesia, and Singapore, reflecting France’s intensifying focus on Southeast Asia.

Macron’s final destination will be Singapore on Friday, where he is slated to attend the Shangri-La Dialogue—an influential Asian defense summit—participating in high-level meetings and delivering a major speech.

His diplomatic push began Sunday in Vietnam, launching this significant regional tour.

