FES Super Extends Partnership With SS&C

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced the Fire and Emergency Services Superannuation Fund (“FES Super”) has signed a long-term agreement to extend its existing partnership with SS&C. The renewal reinforces SS&C's leadership and continued growth in the Australian superannuation market, following several recent strategic wins in the region.

FES Super leverages SS&C Bluedoor, a cloud-hosted registry platform, to manage its administration needs. The platform enables real-time automation and straight-through processing, helping streamline operations and improving member experiences. SS&C also provides member digital and reporting services to the fund.

“Our top priority is acting in the best interests of our members,” said Adrian Rutter, Fund Secretary at FES Super.“SS&C's flexible, customizable tools and consistent service enable us to continue doing just that. By leveraging Bluedoor's integration capabilities and cloud-native services, we can efficiently deliver to our members a modern, high-quality user experience.”

Bluedoor is the foundation of SS&C Global Investor & Distribution Solutions' (GIDS) digital operating model for superannuation. The technology supports defined contribution, defined benefit and pension products, and enables funds like FES Super team to access and process data in real time.

“We are proud to renew our deep-rooted partnership with FES Super,” said Shaun McKenna, Head of GIDS Australia SS&C.“The fund has grown significantly since our initial engagement nearly 15 years ago. We look forward to working with the FES team to help deliver a superior member experience.”

The announcement follows recent client wins and renewals in Australia across both superannuation and wealth sectors, reflecting strong market demand for SS&C's modern, cloud-based solutions. With increasing pressure on super funds to modernize and scale, SS&C is positioned as a strategic partner of choice for forward-thinking funds seeking operational efficiency and member-centric innovation.

About FES Super

The Fire and Emergency Services Superannuation Fund (FES Super) is the superannuation fund for employees of the Department of Fire and Emergency Services of Western Australia and some associated employers. FES Super provides superannuation and other benefits (such as retirement products) for members employed by or formerly employed by the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) and associated employers including the United Professional Firefighter's Union of Western Australia, the Western Australian Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services Association (Inc.) and the Superannuation Board itself. FES Super's purpose is to help its members achieve financial security in retirement. Learn more at

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. More than 22,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at .

