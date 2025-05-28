403
Iranian President Visits Oman to Bolster Bilateral Ties
(MENAFN) Iranian Leader Masoud Pezeshkian made his inaugural journey to a Gulf nation on Tuesday, touching down in Muscat, the capital of Oman.
This visit, reported by an Omani state-run news outlet, marks Pezeshkian’s first official trip to the region since he assumed office in July of last year.
The timing of the visit coincides with growing anticipation surrounding a prospective sixth round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States, with Oman continuing its role as mediator in these sensitive discussions.
President Pezeshkian commenced his two-day stay in the Sultanate with a formal welcome by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq at the Al Alam Palace in Muscat.
The event underscores the diplomatic significance of the trip, aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation.
An Iranian state media outlet verified Pezeshkian’s arrival at Muscat International Airport. The itinerary includes a face-to-face meeting between the two heads of state at Al Alam Palace, followed by consultations involving high-ranking Iranian and Omani representatives.
According to the news agency, the visit aligns with Tehran’s broader strategy to “strengthen ties with neighboring countries and reinforce relations with Muscat,” emphasizing regional diplomacy and collaboration.
On Sunday, Oman’s Royal Court issued a declaration emphasizing the intention to further solidify the “longstanding friendship” between the two nations and to advance mutual coordination and partnership.
This occasion marks Pezeshkian’s premier diplomatic mission to Muscat since assuming presidential duties, as noted by a news agency.
Oman continues to serve as a pivotal intermediary in the ongoing indirect nuclear discussions between Tehran and Washington.
So far, five negotiation rounds have taken place, including three hosted in Muscat, with a sixth round anticipated in the near future.
