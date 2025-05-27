403
HEC Paris In Doha, Malomatia Conclude Training Programme
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HEC Paris in Doha, a global leader in executive education, has successfully concluded the custom-designed 'Mastering the Future' programme for senior executives at Malomatia, Qatar's leading systems integrator.
In a statement published Tuesday, the institute said that this achievement marks another milestone in HEC Paris's ongoing mission to empower high-impact leadership across the region.
Delivered between November 2024 and May 2025, the programme brought together senior leaders from Malomatia for a five-module journey focused on developing the strategic capabilities required to lead in a rapidly evolving business environment.
The curriculum encompassed personal leadership, business strategy, operational excellence, performance management, and marketing management, equipping participants with practical tools, actionable frameworks, and future-ready insights.
The programme was designed and led by Associate Professor of Information Systems and Operations Management at HEC Paris Professor Dimitrios Andritsos, in collaboration with Malomatia's Talent Development Department, blending academic excellence with real-world relevance to ensure immediate impact on participants' day-to-day leadership roles.
Commenting on the programme, Dean of HEC Paris, Doha Dr. Pablo Martin de Holan said: "At HEC Paris, Doha, we don't just teach leadership, we help leaders find purpose and the courage to lead transformative change. Our collaboration with Malomatia reflects a shared vision: leadership today must be proactive, principled, and future-ocused.
"As we celebrate 15 years of presence in the region, programmes like this remind us why we are here, to serve as a partner in shaping the next generation of changemakers."
Malomatia CEO Khalid Mohammed al-Kubaisi, said: "The Mastering the Future programme delivered substantial value to our leadership teams. It enhanced their ability to think strategically, lead confidently, and contribute meaningfully to Qatar's digital transformation journey. The experience has strengthened our commitment to continuous learning and innovation."
This initiative is part of HEC Paris, Doha's portfolio of over 90 customised executive education programmes delivered across the region, having trained over 2,000 professionals in sectors critical to national and regional development.
