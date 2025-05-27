Augmented Reality Set To Transform Furniture Retail - But Adoption Gap Remains, New Study Finds

Fixtuur AR Platform

Fixtuur and London Research unveil a 2025 industry benchmark study on the adoption of 3D and AR visual commerce in the Furniture and Homeware Industry.

- David Thomson

MANCHESTER, GREATER MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new study conducted by London Research in partnership with visual commerce technology company Fixtuur reveals that while augmented reality (AR) and 3D visualization technologies are delivering significant returns for furniture retailers, widespread implementation still lags behind growing consumer expectations.

'The State of Product Visualisation in Furniture Retail' research is based on a survey of 100 senior decision-makers in the furniture industry in the UK and US, finds that only 58% have implemented AR technology, despite 96% reporting that 3D visualization and AR tools have led to increased sales, and 82% are able to estimate a strong ROI from their investments.

“This research confirms what we've long believed at Fixtuur: the future of furniture retail isn't about transactions, it's about confidence, experience and personalization,” said David Thomson, CEO of Fixtuur.“The brands pulling ahead aren't ticking a tech box, they're using visual commerce as a strategic lever to inspire trust, build loyalty, and accelerate sales.”

AR Is Soon to be a Baseline Expectation

The report segments“eCommerce Leaders” (companies that have significantly outperformed their peers in the last 12 months) and finds that:

- 64% of leaders already offer a fully integrated AR experience, compared to just 45% of mainstream retailers

- 90% of leaders are planning to expand their visualization technology usage this year, vs. 59% of the rest

- Yet, 0% of respondents said they had no plans for AR, signaling that AR is rapidly becoming table stakes

The Rise of“Phygital” Experiences in Furniture Retail

Gartner defines“phygital” as the fusion of physical and digital experiences - a concept that includes AR, and is taking center stage in the furniture industry. As technology and consumer habits evolve, early phygital opportunities emerge in retail through AR-powered in-store experiences as well as at home. The Fixtuur/London Research study supports this direction, with 71% of retailers reported that visualization tools significantly improved the in-store experience as well as online sales.

A New Standard for Immersive Commerce

As AR becomes more embedded in everyday shopping behaviors, we also discovered that visualization is no longer seen as a novelty but as a core part of the decision-making process. Consumers now expect:

- To customize furniture online (agreed by 70% of retailers)

- To visualize products in their own space (60%)

- To experience immersive journeys that replicate or surpass in-store interactions (61%)

Yet challenges remain, with integration complexity, costs, and internal skills gaps cited as key barriers to adoption in the report, despite the apparent benefits.

How to Access the Report Insights

To download a copy of the full 'The State of Product Visualisation in Furniture Retail' report, you can go to Fixtuur's website at fixtuur/the-state-of-product-visualization

