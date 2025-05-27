Beard Papa's Launches Nationwide Collaboration With Zenless Zone Zero Starting June 8



Key Lime Crumble Puff – Tart and tangy crumble topping with a smooth vanilla bean custard filling.

Royal Raspberry Puff – A berry-bright glaze with creamy vanilla bean custard inside.

Exclusive Puff Sets & Game Rewards

Fans can collect exclusive Zenless Zone Zero merchandise and in-game rewards with the purchase of specially configured cream puff sets. All sets include a unique game code card to be redeemed in the game:



2-Puff Set

Includes one Key Lime Crumble and one Royal Raspberry puff, a limited-edition badge, and an exclusive Zenless Zone Zero in-game code card .



4-Puff Set

Includes 4 puffs (1 each of the LTO flavors + 2 Original puffs), choice of Anby or Burnice acrylic standee , and in-game code card.

6-Puff Set

Includes 6 puffs (2 of each LTO flavor + 2 Original puffs), a limited-edition badge, choice of Anby or Burnice acrylic standee , and in-game code card.

Beard Papa's at Anime Expo 2025

To celebrate the collaboration, Beard Papa's will host a special fan event during Anime Expo 2025 in Los Angeles at their Little Tokyo store ( 333 Alameda St Ste 106, Los Angeles, CA) running July 3–6 . Attendees can sample the exclusive cream puff flavors, purchase collab sets on-site, and participate in treasure hunts sponsored by ZZZ and photo ops with life-sized portraits of Anby and Burnice the main characters in the ZZZ universe.

"We're thrilled to partner with HoYoverse and bring the energy of Zenless Zone Zero into our bakeries," said Mark Nathan , Marketing Director at Beard Papa's. "This is a chance for fans to experience something deliciously different-combining food, fandom, and gaming culture in a fun and flavorful way."

For participating store locations and more information, visit and follow @beardpapas on social media for exclusive updates.

About Beard Papa's

Founded in Osaka, Japan in 1999, Beard Papa's has become a global sensation, known for its freshly baked cream puff shells and made-daily custard. With over 550 stores worldwide in 14 countries and territories, Beard Papa's offers a wide range of flavors, seasonal collaborations, and high-quality Japanese desserts made from premium ingredients. More information can be found at and on social media @beardpapas

About Zenless Zone Zero

Developed by HoYoverse, creators of Genshin Impact, Zenless Zone Zero is a fast-paced urban fantasy action RPG set in the post-apocalyptic city of New Eridu. Players take on the role of a Proxy, guiding squads of agents through alternate dimensions in stylish, combo-heavy combat. More information can be found at href="" rel="nofollow" hoyoverse/en-us

Press Contact:

Mark Nathan, Marketing

[email protected]

949-272-0743

SOURCE Beard Papa's