Built For The Wild: Aorkuler GPS Tracker Gives Dog Owners Peace Of Mind--Even Without Cell Service

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For dog owners who live off the beaten path or spend weekends in the backcountry, most GPS trackers come with two major problems: they rely on spotty cell service and require ongoing monthly fees. Aorkuler offers a different path - a GPS dog tracker without subscription or cell signal that's lightweight, easy to use, and built for real adventures.

Now available across the U.S., Aorkuler has gained traction among rural pet owners and outdoor adventurers alike. The system includes a small tracker that clips to the dog's collar and a handheld receiver that displays real-time direction and distance - all without needing Wi-Fi or a phone connection.

"We heard from people who hike with their dogs, live on farms, or travel off-grid - and they all said the same thing: they just wanted something that works," said Casou, product manager at Aorkuler. "No apps, no monthly payments, no signal headaches. That's exactly what we set out to build."

A Blind Dog, the Colorado Wilderness, and a Simple Solution

Laurie Luce, who lives in rural Colorado, adopted River - a blind rescue dog who loves the outdoors. But over time, River began to stray farther during walks, sometimes losing track of Laurie entirely. Finding a solution that didn't rely on cell service wasn't easy - until she came across Aorkuler.

"It was the answer I didn't know existed," said Laurie. "Now, I always know where River is. It's given both of us more freedom and confidence."

Laurie's story has resonated with other pet parents caring for senior or special-needs dogs, as well as those whose pets simply love to roam.

Built for Real-Life Dogs, Not Just Big Gear

Unlike heavy-duty tracking systems often designed for hunting dogs, Aorkuler is compact and easy to carry - even for smaller breeds and non-technical users. It's waterproof, ready for rough conditions, and doesn't need cellular towers to guide owners to their dogs.

Veterinarians are also starting to take note. Dr. Richard S., a vet and dog owner living in rural Western Canada, tested the Aorkuler with his energetic Gordon Setter and found it far more reliable than subscription-based options.

"If you live in a rural area with limited cell service, or if you take your dog into remote areas with no cell service at all, the Aorkuler dog tracker may be the answer for you," said Dr. Richard S. "When the numbers start decreasing, I know he's on his way back long before I spot him again. It's always gratifying when I call him and almost immediately the numbers go down."

About Aorkuler

Aorkuler is a pet technology company focused on real-world solutions for dog owners who live, travel, or play beyond the reach of traditional systems. By removing subscriptions, apps, and the need for cell signal, Aorkuler gives owners more freedom - and more peace of mind - wherever their dogs go.

To learn more, visit or contact [[email protected] ].

