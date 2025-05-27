Easton Select Group Expands Into Commercial Pool Services With Acquisition Of New England Aquatics, Inc.

Commercial capabilities broaden with addition of Rhode Island-based specialty repair and service provider

- David Hobaica, Executive Chairman of Easton Select GroupEASTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Easton Select Group, a national leader in pool services and backyard leisure solutions, today announced the acquisition of New England Aquatics, Inc., a West Warwick, Rhode Island-based specialty swimming pool repair and maintenance company with expertise in commercial pool systems. The acquisition marks Easton Select Group's entrance into the commercial pool service sector, expanding its capabilities to include municipal, institutional, hospitality, and other large-scale properties.Founded and operated by Thomas and Carmelita Bisignani, New England Aquatics is known throughout the region for its reliable service, technical mastery, and long-standing customer relationships. Its established customer base includes major cities, universities and resorts. The company will continue to operate under its existing brand, with Thomas Bisignani serving as General Manager and the full team remaining in place.New England Aquatics brings extensive experience in filtration systems, chemical automation, and specialty equipment servicing for both commercial and residential clients. The acquisition enables Easton Select Group to support a broader range of pool customers while preserving the high-touch service that defines its portfolio companies.“This is an exciting step forward for Easton Select Group as we expand into commercial pool services for the first time,” said David Hobaica, Executive Chairman of Easton Select Group.“New England Aquatics brings deep expertise, a strong reputation, and a loyal customer base in the commercial sector-from municipalities to schools to hospitality operators. We're thrilled to welcome Thomas, Carmelita, and their team as we build a broader platform to serve the full spectrum of pool owners.”“We've spent decades earning the trust of commercial and residential customers across New England,” said Thomas Bisignani, General Manager of New England Aquatics.“By joining Easton Select Group, we're preserving what makes our company special while gaining new tools to grow and serve even more clients. This partnership allows us to keep doing what we love-solving complex problems and keeping pools running safely and efficiently-on an even larger scale.”Tim Dooling, President and CEO of Easton Select Group, added,“This acquisition opens the door to a major growth opportunity in commercial pool care. New England Aquatics is a trusted partner to a wide range of institutional clients, and they've earned that trust through technical excellence and dependable service. Together, we'll deliver an even stronger offering to commercial pool owners, including chemicals, repairs, automation systems, and seasonal maintenance-all backed by Easton Select's resources and operational support.”About Easton Select GroupEaston Select Group is a pool services and backyard leisure company headquartered in Easton, Massachusetts. With a growing family of brands across the U.S., Easton Select provides pool products, services, and expertise to meet the evolving needs of homeowners and property managers nationwide. Built on a 50-year legacy and backed by Brenton Point Capital Partners, Easton Select is redefining what it means to own and enjoy a pool.Learn more:

Rick Lacroix

LCX Strategies LLC

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.