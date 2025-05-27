Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
German Merz persists in disapproval of Israel's attack on Gaza

German Merz persists in disapproval of Israel's attack on Gaza


2025-05-27 07:56:35
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday persists in his disapproval of Israel's prolonged army attack in Gaza and demanded that Tel Aviv stop Palestinian people misery and let in more humanitarian assistance.

Merz stated that a shared media conference with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo in Finland's Turku “we are more than concerned about the intensification of the Israeli army's military activities in Gaza, and we are appalled by the terrible suffering of the civilian population there.”

Adding "as I said yesterday, the massive military strikes by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip no longer make any sense to me in terms of how they serve the goal of fighting terror and freeing the hostages. And in this respect, I view what has happened in recent days very, very critically.”

Merz stressed that his government was in an immediate contact with the Israeli government, calling for them to let in more humanitarian assistance for Palestinians in Gaza, securing food and water supplies.

MENAFN27052025000045017281ID1109599591

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search