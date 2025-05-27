Saudi Arabia $308.69 Mn Plastic Recycling Market Trends, Competition, Forecast And Opportunities, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030

Dublin, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Plastic Recycling Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia Plastic Recycling Market was valued at USD 245.36 Million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 308.69 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.10%

The primary driver of the plastic recycling market in Saudi Arabia is the government's focus on environmental sustainability. The Saudi government has implemented various policies aimed at reducing plastic waste, including bans on single-use plastics and the promotion of recycling initiatives. In addition, public awareness campaigns have further increased demand for recycled plastic products. The establishment of large-scale recycling plants, such as the National Environmental Recycling Company (Tadweer), has been instrumental in meeting this growing demand.

The industrial and packaging sectors are also key contributors to the growth of the plastic recycling market. With the expansion of industries like food and beverage, petrochemicals, and consumer goods, the demand for recycled plastic materials has surged. Businesses are increasingly looking for sustainable solutions to reduce their environmental impact and align with global trends in eco-friendly manufacturing practices.

Despite the market's promising growth, the Saudi Arabia plastic recycling market faces several challenges. One of the key barriers is the lack of an efficient waste collection system. Currently, a large portion of plastic waste ends up in landfills, and proper segregation at the source is limited. Addressing these logistical challenges will be crucial to improving the overall recycling rate.

Key Market Drivers:

Growth in Plastic Industry

The growth of the plastic industry in Saudi Arabia is a significant driver of the country's expanding plastic recycling market. Napco National plays a crucial role in advancing Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 goals for sustainable development. In line with this commitment, the company actively supports the circular economy by promoting the high-quality reuse of industrial, commercial, and agricultural plastic scrap.

This initiative not only helps reduce carbon emissions but also redirects plastics from landfills and incineration, integrating them into recycled applications that reinforce the circular economy of plastics. As the demand for plastic products in sectors such as packaging, construction, automotive, and consumer goods rises, so does the need to manage plastic waste responsibly. This increase in plastic consumption creates both challenges and opportunities for the recycling industry to meet sustainability goals and reduce environmental impact.

One of the key factors behind this market growth is Saudi Arabia's ambitious vision to diversify its economy and reduce its reliance on oil. As part of Vision 2030, the country is investing heavily in developing industries that promote sustainability, and plastic recycling plays a critical role in this transformation. By establishing state-of-the-art recycling facilities and introducing stricter regulations, the government aims to reduce plastic waste, conserve resources, and promote a circular economy.

Furthermore, the plastic industry's expansion encourages more businesses to adopt eco-friendly practices, including the use of recycled materials in manufacturing processes. This growing awareness among companies, driven by both consumer demand and regulatory pressures, accelerates the growth of the plastic recycling market. The adoption of advanced recycling technologies, such as chemical recycling and mechanical recycling, enables higher recycling rates and enhances the quality of recycled plastics, making them more viable for industrial use.

Surge in Technological Advancements

The surge in technological advancements has emerged as a key driver of the Saudi Arabia plastic recycling market, contributing to the nation's growing focus on sustainability and waste management. The potential for oil production through plastic pyrolysis technology in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is currently limited to 12.33 Kb/d, with projections suggesting it could reach 124.31 Kb/d by 2060. However, this output remains minimal in comparison to the country's total oil production capacity of approximately 12 MMb/d, which is expected to expand further in the future.

Technological innovations, such as advanced sorting systems, automated recycling machinery, and chemical recycling techniques, are transforming the efficiency and scope of plastic recycling processes across the country. Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SIRC) stands as a leading catalyst for circular economy investments, driving forward transformative projects that shape a cleaner, more sustainable future. With its accomplishments, SIRC is set to not only meet but exceed the goals outlined in Vision 2030, while also contributing to the success of key initiatives identified in the updated Waste Management National Regulatory Framework. These innovations enable higher recovery rates, reduce contamination in recycled materials, and lower overall operational costs, making recycling operations more viable for both large corporations and smaller enterprises.

One significant advancement is the development of sophisticated sorting technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning systems, which enhance the accuracy of separating different types of plastic waste. This ensures that the recycling stream is purer, thus increasing the quality of recycled plastic materials. Furthermore, chemical recycling technologies, which break down plastic into its basic chemical components, offer a solution for plastics that are traditionally difficult to recycle, such as multi-layered or contaminated plastics. These innovations allow Saudi Arabia's recycling sector to handle a wider range of plastic waste, opening up new opportunities for circular economy initiatives.

Additionally, the integration of digital technologies, such as blockchain, to track plastic waste from collection to recycling adds transparency and boosts trust among stakeholders, including consumers and businesses. This trend aligns with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goals of environmental sustainability, where technological innovation plays a central role in reducing the environmental footprint.

Key Market Challenges:

Lack of Awareness and Consumer Participation

A significant portion of Saudi Arabia's plastic waste is generated by households, yet a large percentage of this waste ends up in landfills due to insufficient recycling practices. Consumers often lack the knowledge or motivation to segregate plastic waste at the source, making it difficult for recycling facilities to access clean, uncontaminated materials. This not only affects the quality of the recycled plastic but also increases the overall cost and complexity of recycling operations.

Additionally, public recycling infrastructure, such as drop-off points and collection bins, is not widely available or accessible in many regions. Without convenient options for proper disposal, consumers may not prioritize recycling, exacerbating the challenge. The absence of strong incentives, such as deposit return schemes or financial rewards for recycling, further limits consumer engagement.

To overcome this challenge, significant efforts are needed to raise awareness about the importance of recycling among Saudi citizens. Public awareness campaigns can play a crucial role in educating people about the environmental impact of plastic waste, the benefits of recycling, and how individual actions can contribute to a circular economy. Schools, universities, and community organizations can also serve as platforms for promoting sustainable practices and instilling long-term behavioral change.

Key Market Trends:

Growth of the Packaging Industry

The growth of the packaging industry is emerging as a key trend in the development of Saudi Arabia's plastic recycling market. As consumer demand for packaged goods increases, particularly in sectors such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and e-commerce, the volume of plastic waste generated also rises. This growth in packaging contributes to a surge in plastic production, making plastic recycling an essential component of the country's waste management and sustainability efforts.

Saudi Arabia's packaging industry is witnessing substantial growth due to both domestic demand and its strategic role as a regional hub for trade and manufacturing. SAPIN is a prominent supplier of metal and plastic packaging solutions to the food, paint, industrial, and aerosol sectors. Established in 1976 in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, and supported by the 95-year-old Suhaimi Group, SAPIN operates manufacturing facilities in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. This strategic positioning enables the company to offer flexible manufacturing capabilities, serving over 100 customers across more than 20 countries globally. This increased production of plastic packaging materials, including bottles, containers, and films, necessitates the establishment of robust recycling infrastructure. With growing environmental concerns and increasing pressure to adopt sustainable practices, there is a heightened focus on recycling technologies to process packaging materials efficiently.

The packaging industry's expansion is directly influencing the plastic recycling market by driving investments in advanced recycling systems and the development of sustainable packaging solutions. Companies in Saudi Arabia are increasingly prioritizing the use of recycled content in their products, responding to both regulatory requirements and consumer preferences for eco-friendly products. The rise of sustainable packaging initiatives, such as the use of biodegradable plastics or the adoption of reusable packaging, further underscores the critical role of recycling in meeting these industry demands.

Report Scope:

Key Market Players:



Saudi Top Plastic Factory (STP)

Recycling Industries

Arabian Ladinah for Industrials Co., Ltd

Waste Collection & Recycling Co. Ltd (WACSO) Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SIRC)

Saudi Arabia Plastic Recycling Market, By Type:



Polyethylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polystyrene Others

Saudi Arabia Plastic Recycling Market, By End User:



Packaging

Building & Construction

Textile

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive Others

Saudi Arabia Plastic Recycling Market, By Region:



Eastern

Western

Northern & Central Southern

Key Attributes:

