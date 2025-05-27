403
Tokyo Stocks Climb as Yen Declines
(MENAFN) Tokyo’s stock market climbed further on Tuesday, driven by a sharp decline in the yen that fueled aggressive buying of Nikkei futures.
The Nikkei 225 index, representing 225 key stocks, ended the day at 37,724.11 points, marking a gain of 192.58 points or 0.51% compared to the previous session.
In the afternoon currency trading, the yen weakened to just above the 143 yen level against the U.S. dollar.
Shares of export-focused companies, including Toyota—which had slipped earlier in the day—rebounded strongly as the softer yen boosted profit outlooks.
The broader Topix index also climbed for the third consecutive session, rising 17.58 points, or 0.64%, to finish at 2,769.49.
On the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, advancing stocks outnumbered decliners significantly, with 1,115 advancing, 437 falling, and 79 remaining flat.
