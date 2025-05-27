Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tokyo Stocks Climb as Yen Declines

Tokyo Stocks Climb as Yen Declines


2025-05-27 04:12:36
(MENAFN) Tokyo’s stock market climbed further on Tuesday, driven by a sharp decline in the yen that fueled aggressive buying of Nikkei futures.

The Nikkei 225 index, representing 225 key stocks, ended the day at 37,724.11 points, marking a gain of 192.58 points or 0.51% compared to the previous session.

In the afternoon currency trading, the yen weakened to just above the 143 yen level against the U.S. dollar.

Shares of export-focused companies, including Toyota—which had slipped earlier in the day—rebounded strongly as the softer yen boosted profit outlooks.

The broader Topix index also climbed for the third consecutive session, rising 17.58 points, or 0.64%, to finish at 2,769.49.

On the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, advancing stocks outnumbered decliners significantly, with 1,115 advancing, 437 falling, and 79 remaining flat.

MENAFN27052025000045017169ID1109598697

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search