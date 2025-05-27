Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kanlaon Volcano Eruption Sparks Alarm in Philippines

Kanlaon Volcano Eruption Sparks Alarm in Philippines


2025-05-27 03:28:09
(MENAFN) A volcano in the central Philippines erupted on Tuesday, blasting ash into the sky and prompting officials to escalate the alert status, according to media reports.

Kanlaon Volcano registered at least 31 volcanic quakes within a 24-hour period, Inquirer reported, citing data from the Philippines Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. The eruption generated a medium-intensity ash plume that reached approximately 700 meters (2,296 feet) above the crater.

The report also stated that the volcano emitted 1,124 tons of sulfur dioxide in a single day.

In response, authorities raised the alert level and issued warnings about possible volcanic hazards.

Evacuation orders were issued for anyone within a 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) radius of the volcano's summit, and aviation authorities imposed a no-fly zone in the vicinity.

MENAFN27052025000045017169ID1109598513

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search