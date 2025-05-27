403
Kanlaon Volcano Eruption Sparks Alarm in Philippines
(MENAFN) A volcano in the central Philippines erupted on Tuesday, blasting ash into the sky and prompting officials to escalate the alert status, according to media reports.
Kanlaon Volcano registered at least 31 volcanic quakes within a 24-hour period, Inquirer reported, citing data from the Philippines Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. The eruption generated a medium-intensity ash plume that reached approximately 700 meters (2,296 feet) above the crater.
The report also stated that the volcano emitted 1,124 tons of sulfur dioxide in a single day.
In response, authorities raised the alert level and issued warnings about possible volcanic hazards.
Evacuation orders were issued for anyone within a 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) radius of the volcano's summit, and aviation authorities imposed a no-fly zone in the vicinity.
