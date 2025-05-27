Tafilah In Focus: PM Pledges Infrastructure, Jobs, And Investment Push In Provincial Cabinet Session

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Tafileh, May 26 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Jafar Hassan chaired a Cabinet meeting in Tafilah Monday, outlining government plans for investment in the southern governorate's infrastructure, tourism, and job creation.Hassan framed the cabinet's ongoing meetings in the governorates as a core strategy to drive local development and ensure government accountability."Meeting here isn't just a formality; it's a core tool to guarantee speed and quality in implementation and to set local priorities clearly," Hassan told elected representatives. He stressed that this approach, mandated by His Majesty King Abdullah II, fosters accountability and direct partnership.This session won't be the last, the Prime Minister promised, adding that more field visits are planned. He linked local progress directly to national strength, stating, "National resilience starts in our communities and grows when we unite around keeping Jordan strong."Hassan outlined major national investment drives set to launch this year in water, energy, railways, and housing. These multi-year projects are designed to fuel economic growth and create much-needed jobs – a key goal of Jordan's comprehensive modernization plan.Drilling down to Tafilah's specific needs, the Prime Minister announced significant efforts focused on job creation and industrial growth. A government-backed expansion of the Jerash Garments factory in Hasa is set to create approximately 500 new local jobs.He also pledged dedicated support for the Tafilah Industrial Zone to attract fresh investment and called on the Potash company to proactively train southern youth for opportunities linked to its major expansion project.In the tourism sector, Hassan highlighted Tafilah's rich potential, citing the unique attractions of the Dana Nature Reserve and the ancient village of Sela'.He confirmed the government is committed to developing these sites for global tourism, fast-tracking an eco-park, rehabilitating heritage trails, and upgrading key infrastructure, particularly the vital Tafilah-Karak King's Highway.Regarding essential services, he acknowledged the urgent need for improved water access, announcing a 25 million JOD investment over the coming years to overhaul Tafilah's water supply, upgrade pumps, and build new networks.Furthermore, he assured residents that new schools will be constructed and existing schools and health centers maintained between 2025 and 2027.Agricultural support will also continue, with 2.3 million JOD in loans confirmed for this year and next, complemented by over 1 million JOD dedicated to boosting women's participation in the sector."We face a lot of work, but we won't hold back," Hassan said, emphasizing a commitment to transparent and responsible governance. "Our goal is clear: create opportunities, improve services, and build a better future."