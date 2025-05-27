Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kremlin responds to Trump reaction on Russia’s attacks


2025-05-27 01:59:53
(MENAFN) It was stated on Monday by The Kremlin that US Leader Donald Trump’s response to the newest Russian attacks on Ukraine is linked to “emotional overload.”

On Sunday, Trump posted on the Truth Social (a social media app that is owned by trump himself) that his Russian peer Vladimir Putin is “absolutely CRAZY” after Russia fired air attacks on Ukraine for the 3rd constant night.

Trump stated, “I’ve always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that’s proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!”

On a different post, Trump stated: "I'm not happy with what Putin's doing."

Trump informed journalists in Morristown, New Jersey at the airport “I don't know what's wrong with him. What the hell happened to him? Right? He's killing a lot of people. I'm not happy about that.”

Ukraine’s Air Force alleged by Monday morning that 288 from 355 drones fell and nine Kh-101 cruise rockets fired by Russia during the night.

