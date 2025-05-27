403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Envoy Denies Claims Over Gaza Ceasefire Proposal
(MENAFN) Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff on Monday firmly denied assertions that Hamas had agreed to his proposed Gaza ceasefire, directly contradicting Palestinian insiders who previously reported the group’s acceptance of the initiative, according to a news agency.
Earlier that day, a Palestinian official told the media that Hamas had accepted Witkoff’s proposal “to serve the interest of our people and halt the ongoing genocide.”
This statement suggested that Hamas was willing to endorse a temporary cessation of hostilities to safeguard civilian lives.
Despite these remarks, Witkoff refuted the Palestinian claims in a statement to the news agency, asserting: “What I have seen from Hamas is disappointing and completely unacceptable.”
His response cast doubt on any suggestion of progress in negotiations.
The U.S. envoy laid out a plan that involves a 45 to 60-day truce, during which Palestinian detainees would be freed in exchange for the return of 10 living hostages and 19 deceased ones.
“That deal is on the table. Hamas should take it,” Witkoff emphasized, noting his willingness to facilitate meaningful discussions aimed at achieving a long-term ceasefire.
Previously, a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas had come into effect on January 19, as part of a step-by-step agreement that included prisoner swaps.
However, Israel withdrew from the deal on March 18, which had been brokered by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt.
Since the beginning of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza in October 2023, nearly 54,000 Palestinians—a majority of them women and children—have been killed, highlighting the devastating human toll of the ongoing conflict.
Earlier that day, a Palestinian official told the media that Hamas had accepted Witkoff’s proposal “to serve the interest of our people and halt the ongoing genocide.”
This statement suggested that Hamas was willing to endorse a temporary cessation of hostilities to safeguard civilian lives.
Despite these remarks, Witkoff refuted the Palestinian claims in a statement to the news agency, asserting: “What I have seen from Hamas is disappointing and completely unacceptable.”
His response cast doubt on any suggestion of progress in negotiations.
The U.S. envoy laid out a plan that involves a 45 to 60-day truce, during which Palestinian detainees would be freed in exchange for the return of 10 living hostages and 19 deceased ones.
“That deal is on the table. Hamas should take it,” Witkoff emphasized, noting his willingness to facilitate meaningful discussions aimed at achieving a long-term ceasefire.
Previously, a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas had come into effect on January 19, as part of a step-by-step agreement that included prisoner swaps.
However, Israel withdrew from the deal on March 18, which had been brokered by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt.
Since the beginning of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza in October 2023, nearly 54,000 Palestinians—a majority of them women and children—have been killed, highlighting the devastating human toll of the ongoing conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment