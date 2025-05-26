PM Modi's Fierce Message To Pakistan Post Operation Sindoor: 'Sukh Chain Ki Zindagi Jiyo, Roti Khao, Varna Meri Goli...'

MENAFN - Live Mint)During his address in Bhuj, Gujarat, following Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted, that 'people of Pakistan must come forward and end terrorism.'

'Sukh chain ki zindagi jiyo, roti khao. Varna meri goli to hai hee (live a happy and peaceful life and have your meal. Otherwise, my bullet is there for you." added PM Modi, reported PTI, which loosely translates to:

| First Pics: Army, Air Force, Navy chiefs monitor Operation Sindoor; see here

PM Modi's address comes days after the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, which escalated following India's Operation Sindoor - in retaliation to the deadly Pahalgam attack on April 22 - that left 26 people, majorly tourists dead.

'Pakistan considers terrorism as tourism'

PM Modi warned that if the people of Pakistan do not choose the path of peace, they will face the wrath of the Indian Army.

The PM, who on Monday (May 26) completed 11 years in office, also highlighted India surpassing Japan to become the world's fourth-largest economy and asked Pakistani citizens to mull where their country stands.

| PM Modi's stern warning to Pakistan from Gujarat: 'If anyone dares to...'

"While India believes in tourism, Pakistan considers terrorism as tourism, which is very dangerous for the world. I want to ask the people of Pakistan -- what they have achieved? Today, India is the 4th largest economy in the world. But what is your situation? Those who promoted terrorism ruined your future," emphasised Modi.

PM Modi's address in Bhuj, Gujarat

PM Modi made the comments while addressing a gathering in Bhuj town of Kutch district of Gujarat, which shares land as well as maritime borders with Pakistan, after launching projects worth over ₹50,000 crore.

"Terrorism is a way of making money for your (Pakistan) government and Army. The people of Pakistan must come forward to end terrorism. Live a happy and peaceful life and have your meal. Otherwise, my bullet is there for you (sukh chain ki zindagi jio, roti khao. Varna meri goli to hai hee)," said the PM in a message to people across the border.

| 'No one in Pak will be allowed to believe...': Tharoor's message on Ops Sindoor

"Post-Pahalgam attack, I waited for 15 days hoping Pakistan will take action on terrorism, but it seems it is their bread and butter. On the night of May 9 when Pakistan tried to attack civilians, our military attacked with double force and decimated their air bases," PM Modi told the gathering.