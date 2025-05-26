403
China, Indonesia Forge Key Cooperation Deals
(MENAFN) China and Indonesia sealed a series of key cooperation agreements on Sunday, spanning trade, investment, tourism, and agricultural sectors, according to Chinese media reports.
These deals were formalized after a high-level meeting in Jakarta between Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, a news agency, based in Beijing, detailed.
The two nations also inked multiple memoranda of understanding covering tourism, agricultural exports, traditional medicine, investment, strategic commerce, and media collaboration.
Premier Li is currently on a three-day official visit to Indonesia, the largest economy in Southeast Asia. This marks the first stop of his initial overseas trip this year.
Prior to the signing, Li and Prabowo explored opportunities to boost trade and investment amid ongoing global economic pressures, including the U.S.-led trade war and looming financial uncertainties.
According to the news agency, Li stated that China is prepared to partner with Indonesia to confront risks and challenges, strengthening cooperation across "five pillars" of politics, economy, people-to-people and cultural exchanges, maritime affairs, and security.
Li further emphasized China’s commitment to aligning development strategies with Indonesia and deepening the high-quality collaboration under the Belt and Road Initiative.
President Prabowo praised the expanding relationship with China as “a pillar of peace and prosperity” for Southeast Asia.
He also affirmed Indonesia’s continued backing to expedite the Code of Conduct negotiations designed to reduce tensions and prevent conflicts in the South China Sea.
Prabowo described China as “a decisive partner in this effort.”
