Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Us stands with Syria's reconstruction

2025-05-26 03:50:09
(MENAFN) Tom Barrack, who is the US Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria, stated on Sunday that the US joins Türkiye, Gulf, Europe in backing Syrian rebuilding.

He said on X, previously known as Twitter, that “we are standing with Türkiye, the Gulf, and Europe—this time not with troops and lectures, or imaginary boundaries, but shoulder-to-shoulder with the Syrian people themselves.”

The ambassador disapproved of former Western legislations, mentioning the 1916 Sykes-Picot Agreement which torn the area for “imperial gain—not peace.”

He stressed “that mistake cost generations. We will not make it again,” highlighting: “The era of Western interference is over.”

He stated that regional solutions and cooperation and diplomacy "grounded in respect” will come with the destiny of Syria.

Barrack stated that Syria's "tragedy was born in division," adding that its "rebirth must come through dignity, unity, and investment in its people.”

