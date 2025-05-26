Shilpa Shetty Throws Down A No-Hands Fitness Challenge For Men
In her latest Instagram post, the 'Hungama 2' actress mentioned that what looks like a simple move turns out to be surprisingly difficult, testing balance, core strength, and flexibility. On Monday, Shilpa shared a video of herself completing the challenge alongside a man who fails to succeed even after two attempts. In the clip, Shetty is seen laughing as the man struggles with the task.
Alongside the clip, the 'Dhadkan' actress wrote,“Looks like rest but it's a mobility test This one's a challenge, especially for men. It's harder than it looks! Challenge thrown to you: Can you get up without using your hands? #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #Fitindia #MobilityMove.”
Shilpa Shetty is widely known for her dedication to fitness, and she regularly shares videos from her rigorous workout regime on social media. Whether it's yoga, strength training, or mobility exercises, Shilpa's updates offer a glimpse into the efforts behind her toned physique and energetic lifestyle.
A few days ago, the 49-year-old actress gave out fun tips on how to burn calories by doing cardio. Shilpa shared a video of herself performing jumping jacks, standing ab crunches, and other exercises, followed by a dance to a Zumba track.“The road to fitness doesn't have to be monotonous Who said burning calories can't be fun Fun Cardio - My Way Benefits: Burns calories, hence fat. Conditions heart and lungs,” she wrote in the caption.
On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty was most recently seen in the series“Indian Police Force,” directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash.
Shilpa is next set to star in the Kannada-language action drama "KD – The Devil,” directed by Prem. The film also includes a notable ensemble cast with Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Nora Fatehi, and Sanjay Dutt.
