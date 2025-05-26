403
Operation Leaves Gang Members Dead in Nigeria
(MENAFN) At least 21 gang affiliates lost their lives during a security offensive in the Shawu forest, located in Nigeria’s Katsina State, according to official sources on Saturday.
Nasiru Muazu, the Commissioner overseeing Internal Security and Home Affairs in Katsina State, reported that the assault was carried out under the “Forest Sanity III” mission, targeting the Faskari region of the state.
Muazu explained that 21 members of the gang were "neutralized," while numerous others escaped with wounds.
Security personnel also confiscated 40 motorbikes and a large cache of ammunition throughout the mission.
Muazu added that Nigeria continues to face significant threats from criminal syndicates and extremist factions, including Boko Haram and ISWAP, the West African affiliate of Daesh, particularly in the northern part of the country.
Although capital punishment exists for kidnapping offenses, abductions for ransom persist across Nigeria.
Armed factions frequently assault remote communities, educational institutions, and travelers in northern areas to extort payments.
