PICCADILY LAUNCHES 'CASHMIR': INDIA’S FIRST SMALL-BATCH LUXURY VODKA MADE WITH HERITAGE ORGANIC INDIAN WINTER WHEAT
(MENAFN- Avian We) 23rd May’25, New Delhi, India – Piccadily Agro Industries Limited, producers of the most awarded triple cask single malt – Indri, and Camikara - the only Indian rum to ever win a gold medal internationally, proudly announces the launch of Cashmir, a small-batch luxury vodka. Carefully crafted from heritage organic Indian winter wheat and with the pristine waters of the Kashmir Valley, Cashmir is a tribute to the land’s poetic beauty and timeless mystique. With this latest creation, Piccadily expands its premium portfolio, introducing a spirit that is not just distilled, but deeply inspired.
Crafted from finest organic, non-GMO, non-hybrid heritage Indian winter wheat, Cashmir embodies purity from the very start. What truly sets it apart is the pristine water sourced from the Kashmir Valley—renowned for its untouched clarity, natural mineral content and glacial origins—bringing unmatched freshness and purity to every sip. Cashmir is distilled seven times (7X) to achieve an exceptional level of clarity and smoothness, resulting in a refined vodka that is velvety on the palate and clean in finish.
Drawing inspiration from Dal Lake’s drifting shikaras, the blush of Kashmiri apples, the saffron fields of Pampore, and the artistry of papier-mâché, Cashmir reflects the quiet grandeur of the region. Rooted in the rich terroir of India and guided by a vision to create a world-class expression, Cashmir is not just a vodka—it is a symbol of refined luxury, purity and timeless sophistication. Produced in limited quantities, Cashmir reflects the evolving taste of a new generation of Indian luxury consumers who seek purity, purpose and provenance in every sip.
Introducing Cashmir Vodka: Key Highlights
• Crafted from heritage Indian winter wheat – organic, non-GMO and non-hybrid.
• Naturally sustainable – designed for purity with minimal environmental footprint.
• 7x distilled for an ultra-smooth, refined taste profile.
• Blended with glacial water from the pristine Kashmir Valley.
Surrinder Kumar, Master Blender, Piccadily Agro Industries Limited said “Cashmir Vodka is my heartfelt tribute to the breathtaking land of Kashmir—a place that holds deep personal meaning for me. As a proud Kashmiri, it was important to craft something that not only reflects the purity and beauty of the region but also captures its soul. With Cashmir, we’ve created an ode to the valley’s natural splendour, using its pristine glacial waters and honouring its timeless heritage.”
“With Cashmir, we proudly expand our portfolio beyond award-winning single malts and rums into the world of ultra-premium vodka. This is a natural evolution in our journey to place Indian spirits firmly on the global map—defined by quality, authenticity, and innovation. Cashmir embodies the very essence of Indian luxury: rich, refined, and rooted in tradition.” said Praveen Malviya, CEO (IMFL), Piccadily Agro Industries Limited
