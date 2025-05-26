403
North Korea Warns US Over Military Threats
(MENAFN) North Korea called on the United States to "abandon its military threats against others if it has concerns about its mainland safety," according to a report from state-controlled media on Sunday.
Pyongyang emphasized that America's security would be better ensured by stepping back from "military threats and aggressive attempts" aimed at other nations, as stated by a news agency citing a declaration from North Korea's Defense Ministry.
The statement from the policy chief at North Korea's Defense Ministry criticized the United States for being "hell-bent" on portraying a growing "threat" from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), the official name for North Korea.
The official alleged that Washington was leveraging this perceived danger to justify what they described as an unprecedented military expansion.
North Korea further accused American defense officials of consistently antagonizing Pyongyang’s actions to strengthen its nuclear capabilities.
These officials were reportedly "picking a quarrel with the DPRK's self-defensive measures" and were openly making "provocative remarks" that alluded to the potential of armed conflict with North Korea.
Meanwhile, a recent American intelligence review indicated that North Korea is currently in its "strongest strategic position" in decades.
The assessment, published by a Seoul-based news agency, noted that Pyongyang has intensified its efforts to develop advanced weaponry capable of threatening U.S. military presence in Northeast Asia as well as the U.S. mainland.
Additionally, in its "2025 Worldwide Threat Assessment" released last Friday, the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) reported that Russia has increased its transfer of technologies and resources — including those related to space, nuclear systems, and missiles — to North Korea, China, and Iran, in exchange for support in its conflict with Ukraine.
