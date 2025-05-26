Aditi Rao Hydari: My Short Trip To Cannes Was A Roller Coaster This Year

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Actress Aditi Rao Hydari said that despite challenges and a stormy day at Cannes, she chose joy and spontaneity.

Aditi took to Instagram, where she shared a slew of pictures standing on a beach with the sea and a pier in the background. The sky is filled with grey clouds, hinting at stormy or rainy weather.

In the images, the actress is seen wearing a stylish ensemble in shades of blue, featuring a mix of checkered and floral patterns, with her hair tied up in a neat bun. Aditi stands barefoot at the edge of the water.

She wrote:“I Cannes despite all odds. My short trip to Cannes was a roller coaster this year! ... and then the one day I spent there was a stormy rainy day , not a peep from the sun and many worried faces!”

“So I set out to find my sunshine on a rainy day-Tied up the hair, threw off my slippers and walk out on to the beach to make circles in the sand ... called out to the sun and the sun obliged ... just in time... it did! At the end of the day your feet should be dirty, your hair messy and your eyes sparkling,” Aditi added.

The actress was last seen on the big screen in“Hey! Sinamika,” a Tamil-language romantic comedy film directed by Brinda, in her directorial debut. It is an adaptation of the 2008 Argentine film A Boyfriend for My Wife, but has the roles switched.

The film also stars Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari as a married couple, Kajal Aggarwal as a relationship counselor and Nakshatra Nagesh as a radio jockey. It follows Yaazhan, a software engineer, whose wife, Mouna, tries to end their marriage as she starts to find him annoying.

In 2024, she was seen in the series“Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar”, where she played Bibbojaan.

Set against the backdrop of the Indian independence movement against British rule in India in the 1940s, "Heeramandi" chronicles the lives of tawaifs of the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore.

Aside from Aditi, the period series saw flawless performances by Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta, and Taha Shah Badussha.

"Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar" marked the OTT debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali.