Muheira, the First Modon Freehold Residential Towers on Reem Island, Sell Out on Launch Day


2025-05-26 02:30:03
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Abu Dhabi, UAE; 23 May 2025: Modon Holding P.S.C (“Modon”), an Abu Dhabi-based holding company, has announced the complete sell-out of Muheira, a high-end freehold residential community located on Reem Island, on the day of launch.
Strong interest in the collection of one- to three-bedroom apartments, which seamlessly blend style and comfort, reflects the success of Modon’s visionary approach to transforming urban landscapes through impeccably designed homes. The sale of 475 apartments generated approximately AED 1 billion.
Muheira will be an ideal living destination for young professionals, couples and growing families that fosters a healthy and active lifestyle, comprising two towers set in one of the city’s most desirable locations close to Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).
Directly fronting a waterfront promenade with jogging and cycling tracks, as well as outdoor fitness stations, homes at Muheira will offer residents the perfect blend of urban vibrancy and natural beauty. Among its amenities, Muheira features an adult pool and a shaded children’s pool on the podium level, while the rooftop boasts an outdoor pool and terrace with breathtaking views.
Bill O’Regan, Group CEO of Modon Holding, said: “Muheira’s complete sell-out is the latest in a series of market defining launches for Modon, demonstrating our expertise in anticipating evolving customer needs, while shaping the cities in which we operate. We look forward to building on this success as we continue to lay the foundations for a new era of intelligent, connected living.
Ibrahim Al Maghribi, CEO of Modon Real Estate, said: “The sell-out of Muheira marks yet another successful launch for Modon. Strong interest in the properties available shows the confidence buyers and investors have in the quality of our offering, and in our commitment to building vibrant communities that people are proud to call home.”
With its high-quality construction, strategic location and unmatched long-term value, the community offers a unique investment opportunity in Abu Dhabi’s burgeoning real estate market.


