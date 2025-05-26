Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Malta Confirms Recognition of Palestinian State in June

2025-05-26 02:23:02
(MENAFN) Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela revealed on Sunday that Malta will officially recognize the State of Palestine next month.

Speaking at a political gathering, Abela addressed both domestic and international concerns, placing particular emphasis on the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, as reported by a news agency.

"We cannot close our eyes to this human tragedy that is getting worse every day," Abela said, referring to the devastating Israeli strikes on Gaza that have claimed the lives of nearly 54,000 Palestinians, the majority being women and children.

He emphasized that the decision to recognize Palestine stems from a moral obligation, and added that the formal recognition will take place following a conference scheduled for June 20.

The prime minister also expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of nine children belonging to Palestinian pediatrician Dr. Alaa Al-Najjar, who were killed on Saturday when Israeli forces targeted their home in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. The attack critically injured her husband, also a doctor, and left only one of their children alive.

Abela noted that Malta is prepared to offer refuge to Dr. Alaa Al-Najjar and her family.

