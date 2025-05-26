Qatar Attends Conference Of Arab Regional Offices On Boycott Of Israel

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Qatar took part in the 97th session of the Conference of Liaison Officers of the Arab Regional Offices on Boycott of Israel, held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League in Cairo on Sunday.

Deputy Permanent Representative of Qatar to the Arab League, Maryam Ahmed Al Shaibi, headed the Qatari delegation to the conference.

The event addressed several issues related to the principles and provisions of the Arab boycott of Israel, including the enforcement of bans, the listing of companies on the boycott register, and the issuance of warnings or the removal of other companies from the blacklist in response to their compliance with boycott regulations.

The deliberations zeroed in on the ongoing operationalisation of regional boycott offices across Arab nations and the importance of strengthening coordination, cooperation, and information exchange among them.

Accordingly, the conference stressed the importance of banning a group of companies that violate the rules and provisions of the boycott, particularly those involved in investments within colonial settlements or those that support the Israeli economy and military apparatus.

The conference also resolved to issue formal notifications to other companies, urging them to divest from all activities linked to the colonial-settler regime.