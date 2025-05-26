Azerbaijani Team Advances To 1/8 Finals At World Mini-Football Championship
The World Mini-Football Championship is underway in Baku, Azernews reports.
The matches of the third round are taking place at the World Cup.
The Azerbaijan National Team, playing in Group A, met with the Mauritania team. The match, held at the National Gymnastics Arena, ended with a victory for the Azerbaijani footballers with a score of 2:0.
The goals were scored by Mirmehdi Rzayev and Ramiz Chovdarov.
Thus, Elshad Guliyev's team became the leader of the group with seven points and advanced to the 1/8 finals.
Note that Baku is hosting a grand Mini-Football Festival from May 21 to June 1, 2025.
National Gymnastics Arena has been chosen as a venue for the fifth edition of the Mini-Football World Championship.
The event has gathered national teams from 32 countries across four continents.
This championship marks the fifth edition organized by the World Mini-Football Federation (WMF), with Romania being the current defending champion.
