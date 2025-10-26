Swiss Top Diplomat Ignazio Cassis Inaugurates Embassy In Kuwait

The Swiss foreign minister was received today in Kuwait City by his counterpart, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, and by Sheikh Nasser Al Sabah, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) indicated in a note.

The talks provided an opportunity to take stock of bilateral relations, particularly economic and scientific relations. The geopolitical situation in the region, particularly in Gaza and the Persian Gulf, was also on the agenda.

In the presence of Sheikh Al Sabah and National Council President Maja Riniker (FDP/AG), Cassis inaugurated the new Swiss Embassy building in the Kuwaiti capital. The ceremony also marked the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Switzerland and Kuwait.

With the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry, the Federal Councillor shared his impressions of Iraq.“I perceived the will to build a lasting peace,” Cassis said.

The two men met the day after Ticino's visit to Baghdad. Kuwait, which was invaded by Iraq in 1990 at the start of the Gulf War, is closely observing developments in its neighbouring country, the head of communications at the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) Nicolas Bideau, who is accompanying the Swiss delegation, told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Cassis also discussed the peace plan in Gaza with the Kuwaiti foreign minister. There is a clear consensus on the need to stabilise the still fragile ceasefire and to provide humanitarian aid, Bideau explained.

