Oasis Neon Signs Launches Holiday Sale With 30% Off Custom Neon Signs

Oasis Neon Signs announces 30% off custom neon signs for the holidays, plus Afterpay and free U.S. shipping to make festive gifting easier.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Just in time for the year's festive season, Oasis Neon Signs, a global LED neon sign maker, is rolling out exclusive holiday offers, including a 30% off all custom neon orders. The company, renowned for its unique, handcrafted neon signs, announced that this move is geared towards encouraging more people to adopt neon signs. To make it easier for people to decorate their spaces and gift their loved ones without breaking the bank, Oasis also introduced Afterpay financing, where users can acquire the sign and pay later.

Specializing in modern LED neon art, Oasis Neon Signs has become a favorite among shoppers looking to give loved ones special gifts or add a unique personality to their spaces. The company's Lead Designer, Emily Chapman, said this holiday season, Oasis is showcasing a wide selection of holiday-themed neon signs, from“Merry Christmas Hat,”“Happy Mom Day,” to“Happy Easter Day Bunny” LED neon signs.

Ms. Chapman also encouraged customers to order personalized family name designs suitable for placing over fireplace mantels, entryways, and festive windows. These attract a 30% discount, making it a more affordable way to celebrate holidays. For those who do not have a budget for a neon sign but really need one are encouraged to use the Afterpay financing option. With this, customers can own any of the neon signs on the Oasis product catalogue or order a custom sign and pay later.

“Holiday decor is no longer just tinsel and garlands,” said Carly Ramirez, U.S. Marketing Manager for Oasis Neon Signs.“We're seeing more customers turn to neon to add that extra pop of glow. It's now used in Christmas dinner decorations or setting up a winter wonderland storefront.”

Charlie Collin, the head of the product development team at Oasis Neon Signs, praised the company's commitment to making energy-efficient LED neon signs.“All our signs are built using LED neon flex technology-a safer, lightweight, and more energy-efficient alternative to traditional glass neon.” Every piece is handcrafted and made to order, offering buyers the ability to choose custom text, fonts, colors, and sizes.“Just visit our website and use our free custom neon design tool to tailor your neon sign to your liking and place your order,” added Collin.

Most signs arrive fully assembled and include mounting hardware, dimmer remotes, and optional flashing or color-changing features. Collin said these extra features and functionalities are just among the things that made Oasis Neon Signs a darling to many neon sign lovers.

The current holiday promotion offers 30% off custom neon signs through December 20, with guaranteed delivery before Christmas for most U.S. states. To attract even more people to adopt neon signs for holiday décor, Oasis offers free shipping on all orders across the United States with a turnaround of 6 to 12 business days.

“There's something magical about seeing your name, or a favorite phrase, lit up in neon,” said Ramirez.“It's more than just a decoration; it's something people remember. And now with Afterpay and order tracking, we're making the process smoother for everyone.”

Some of the top-selling neon signs in the past included“Christmas Wreath,”“Christmas Socks,” and“Hot Cocoa & Movies,” selling a total of 1,653 pieces. The company said it is hopeful that this year's festivity will bring more orders because they have expanded their catalog to include new designs like“Jingle Juice,” to be availed on their website soon. Customers can preview their designs directly on the site before placing an order.

For full details on current promotions, holiday neon, and to start building a one-of-a-kind neon piece, visit .

About Oasis Neon Signs USA

Oasis Neon Signs, with offices in Wilmington, DE, is a renowned neon sign maker and provider of handcrafted LED signs. The company has a dedicated product development team that develops creative designs to meet the needs of homes, businesses, events, and even gifting. With over a decade of experience in the industry, the company currently serves the US, UK and Australian markets, focusing on personalized high-quality neon art built with energy-efficient materials.

From storefronts, homes, to weddings, Oasis Neon Signs helps customers pass their messages in neon lights. Explore their product collection and learn more at .

