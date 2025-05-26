Russian Attack Damages 30 Residential Buildings In Zhytomyr Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A Russian strike on the Zhytomyr region overnight night into May 25 damaged 30 residential buildings.

That's according to Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, as reported by Ukrinform.

"More than 30 residential buildings, including both private homes and multi-story structures, as well as approximately 40 outbuildings, were damaged or destroyed," Bunechko stated.

He also confirmed that three children-aged 8, 12, and 17-were killed in the shelling. Preliminary reports indicate that 12 people were injured, including one child. The State Emergency Service rescued eight individuals from the rubble.

All victims have been hospitalized in medical facilities across the region, while those not requiring hospitalization received psychological support at the scene.

A total of 45 rescuers and 10 firefighting units were deployed to manage the aftermath of the attack.