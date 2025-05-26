Russian Attack Damages 30 Residential Buildings In Zhytomyr Region
That's according to Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, as reported by Ukrinform.
"More than 30 residential buildings, including both private homes and multi-story structures, as well as approximately 40 outbuildings, were damaged or destroyed," Bunechko stated.
He also confirmed that three children-aged 8, 12, and 17-were killed in the shelling. Preliminary reports indicate that 12 people were injured, including one child. The State Emergency Service rescued eight individuals from the rubble.Read also: President Zelensky urges global action after Russia's deadly 300-drone, 70-missile strike
All victims have been hospitalized in medical facilities across the region, while those not requiring hospitalization received psychological support at the scene.
A total of 45 rescuers and 10 firefighting units were deployed to manage the aftermath of the attack.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment