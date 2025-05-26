Zelensky Enacts NSDC Sanctions Against Bohuslayev's Son, Ex-MP Mosiichuk, And Others

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine to impose personal sanctions against a number of individuals and legal entities. Among them are Oleksandr Bohuslayev, the son of the former president of Motor Sich JSC, and former Member of Parliament and blogger Ihor Mosiichuk.

According to Ukrinform, the relevant decrees No. 344/2025 and No. 345/2025 have been published on the official website of the President.

"To enact the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated May 25, 2025, 'On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)' (attached)," the documents state.

Decree No. 344/2025 imposes sanctions on Dmytro Punin, Ivan Bannikov, and Oleksandr Matiashov.

Annex No. 2 to the decree lists nine legal entities subject to special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions).

Decree No. 345/2025 introduces sanctions against Oleksandr Bohuslayev, Akhmed Dudayev, Serhii Lalakin, Serhii Mykhailov, Ihor Mosiichuk, Hennadii Petrov, and Rostyslav Shaposhnikov.

According to the annexes to the decrees, the sanctions include the revocation of state awards, asset blocking, restrictions on trade operations, prevention of capital withdrawal, suspension of economic agreements, and bans on the dissemination of media within Ukraine.

Responsibility for overseeing the implementation of the NSDC decisions has been assigned to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

The decrees take effect upon publication.

Russian sovereign assets to stay frozen until Ukraine compensated – G7

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 2, Ukraine's Security Service and the Prosecutor General's Office, together with law enforcement in France and Monaco, detained the son of former Motor Sich president Oleksandr Bohuslayev. He and his father, Viacheslav Bohuslayev, are suspected of embezzling the assets of the industrial giant.

Photo: Office of the President