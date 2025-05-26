Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Over 20 Homes Damaged In Markhalivka, Kyiv Region, Following Overnight Russian Attack

2025-05-26 01:44:08
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the village of Markhalivka, Kyiv region, 22 private homes were damaged or destroyed as a result of a Russian missile and drone attack overnight on May 25.

This was reported on Facebook by Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“I am currently in Markhalivka - one of the settlements affected by the overnight enemy attack. 22 private homes, most of them destroyed,” Kalashnyk wrote.

“It is painful to see: destroyed houses, shattered yards, frightened but resilient people. I spoke with residents - the grief they experienced is impossible to put into words. But despite everything, we hold strong. We support each other. And that is our strength,” he added.

Read also: Injury toll in Russia's overnight attack on Kyiv region rises to 33

As reported earlier, during the overnight large-scale Russian attack on May 25, four people were killed and 33 injured in Kyiv region.



































In the town of Makariv, also in Kyiv region, 39 private homes were destroyed or damaged.

