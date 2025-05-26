Umerov: 33 Azovstal Defenders Among Those Freed Today
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
He noted that today marked the completion of the third stage of the 1,000-for-1,000 exchange. A total of 303 Ukrainian service members - soldiers and NCOs from the Armed Forces, Air Assault Forces, State Border Guard Service, Territorial Defense, Navy, and National Guard - returned from captivity.
"Among them are 70 defenders of Mariupol, including 33 defenders of Azovstal," Umerov said.Read also: Another 303 Ukrainians returned from Russian captivity
As previously reported, on May 23, 390 Ukrainian prisoners of war were returned under the "1,000 for 1,000" exchange agreement reached by Kyiv and Moscow during negotiations in Istanbul on May 16.
On May 24, another 307 Ukrainian service members were freed.
On May 25, Ukraine secured the return of 303 more service members as part of the third stage of the exchange.
