President Zelensky Urges Global Action After Russia's Deadly 300-Drone, 70-Missile Strike

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russians launched nearly 300 attack drones and almost 70 missiles of various types, including ballistic missiles, against Ukraine overnight on Sunday, May 25.

According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky shared the information on Facebook .

“Today, rescuers have been working in more than 30 Ukrainian cities and villages following Russia's massive strike. Wherever necessary, work continues – our emergency services are on the ground, providing assistance and supporting people. Thank you,” Zelensky said.

According to him, Russians launched nearly 300 attack drones overnight, most of them Shahed-type, as well as nearly 70 missiles of various kinds, including ballistic ones.

“These were deliberate strikes on ordinary cities. Ordinary residential buildings were destroyed and damaged. In Kyiv, dormitories of the university's history department were hit. There were also strikes on enterprises. Tragically, people were killed, including children. My condolences,” the President noted.

Zelensky stated that the targets included Kyiv and the region, as well as Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Chernihiv, Sumy, Odesa, Poltava, Dnipro, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, and Cherkasy regions.

“Each such terrorist Russian strike is a sufficient reason for new sanctions against Russia. Russia is dragging out this war and continues to kill every day. The world may go on a weekend break, but the war continues, regardless of weekends and weekdays,” he emphasized.

FM: world must pressure Russian to stop killing Ukrainians

The President stressed that this cannot be ignored, adding:“Silence of America, silence of others around the world only encourage Putin.”

“Without truly strong pressure on the Russian leadership, this brutality cannot be stopped. Sanctions will certainly help. Determination matters now – the determination of the United States, of European countries, and of all those around the world who seek peace. The world knows all the weaknesses of the Russian economy,” he said.

According to Zelensky, the only way to stop the war is by exerting the necessary pressure on Russia.“Putin must be forced to think not about launching missiles, but about ending the war,” he concluded.

Russia's deadly airstrike kills 12,over 60 across Ukraine

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on May 25, Ukraine's Air Defense Forces shot down 45 Russian cruise missiles and neutralized 266 out of 298 drones.