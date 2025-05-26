Explosions Rock Kharkiv: Strikes Reported In Several Districts, Three Injured
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Explosion in Kharkiv! Stay safe!" he wrote.
Shortly afterward, Terekhov reported additional explosions in the city.
"A third strike by an enemy UAV on the city! Enemy drones are still present near Kharkiv," he wrote.Read also: Four killed, five injured in Russian overnight attack on Khmelnytskyi region
He later clarified : "Preliminary reports indicate strikes in the Osnovianskyi, Novobavarskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts. In the Osnovianskyi district, a civilian enterprise was affected."
"Windows were shattered in several apartment buildings. A child was injured by glass fragments and is receiving medical assistance," the mayor added in a follow-up update.
Later, Terekhov said that the number of injured had increased.
"The number of those wounded in the Shevchenkivskyi district has risen to three," he stated on Telegram .
Emergency services are working at the impact sites.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment