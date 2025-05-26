Explosions Rock Kharkiv: Strikes Reported In Several Districts, Three Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Explosions were heard in Kharkiv, with confirmed strikes in the Osnovianskyi, Novobavarskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts. Several people were injured, including a child.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Explosion in Kharkiv! Stay safe!" he wrote.

Shortly afterward, Terekhov reported additional explosions in the city.

"A third strike by an enemy UAV on the city! Enemy drones are still present near Kharkiv," he wrote.

He later clarified : "Preliminary reports indicate strikes in the Osnovianskyi, Novobavarskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts. In the Osnovianskyi district, a civilian enterprise was affected."

"Windows were shattered in several apartment buildings. A child was injured by glass fragments and is receiving medical assistance," the mayor added in a follow-up update.

Later, Terekhov said that the number of injured had increased.

"The number of those wounded in the Shevchenkivskyi district has risen to three," he stated on Telegram .

Emergency services are working at the impact sites.

