Night Attack On Zaporizhzhia Leaves Two People Wounded, Destruction In City


2025-05-26 01:43:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Zaporizhzhia district, two people were injured in a night attack by Russian UAVs, and a private house was destroyed.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“After midnight, the enemy attacked the village of Yurkivka. They hit a private house. The house was destroyed. The blast wave damaged houses and cars nearby,” the statement reads.

As a result of the shelling, a 60-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were wounded.

Read also: War update: 100 clashes on frontline since day-start, Pokrovsk sector seeing fiercest battles

The injured were provided with the necessary medical care.

As Ukrinform reported, at night, the Russian military carried out another massive attack with attack UAVs.

