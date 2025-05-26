Night Attack On Zaporizhzhia Leaves Two People Wounded, Destruction In City
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“After midnight, the enemy attacked the village of Yurkivka. They hit a private house. The house was destroyed. The blast wave damaged houses and cars nearby,” the statement reads.
As a result of the shelling, a 60-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were wounded.Read also: War update: 100 clashes on frontline since day-start, Pokrovsk sector seeing fiercest battles
The injured were provided with the necessary medical care.
As Ukrinform reported, at night, the Russian military carried out another massive attack with attack UAVs.
The photo is illustrative
