Night Attack On Zaporizhzhia Leaves Two People Wounded, Destruction In City

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Zaporizhzhia district, two people were injured in a night attack by Russian UAVs, and a private house was destroyed.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“After midnight, the enemy attacked the village of Yurkivka. They hit a private house. The house was destroyed. The blast wave damaged houses and cars nearby,” the statement reads.

As a result of the shelling, a 60-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were wounded.

The injured were provided with the necessary medical care.

As Ukrinform reported, at night, the Russian military carried out another massive attack with attack UAVs.

The photo is illustrative