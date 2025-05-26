BW Offshore: Invitation To Q1 2025 Presentation 2 June
BW Offshore will release its Q1 2025 results on Monday 2 June at 07:30 CEST.
A conference call followed by Q&A will be hosted by CEO Marco Beenen and CFO Ståle Andreassen the same day at 09:00 CEST.
Conference call information:
You can follow the presentation via webcast with supporting slides and a Q&A module, available on:
BW Offshore Limited – Q1 Presentation Webcast
Please note that if you follow the webcast via the above URL, you will experience a 30 second delay compared to the main conference call. The web page works best in an updated browser - Chrome is recommended.
For further information, please contact:
Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +47 91 71 86 55
... or
About BW Offshore:
BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 1,100 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
